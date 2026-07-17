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Latest
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Queenstown
July 17
Doc weighs options for repair
Six months after a landslip in the Dart Valley severed the popular Rees-Dart tramping circuit, Doc says it is too soon to say when it can reopen the affected section of track.
Queenstown
July 15
'We suffer until the last moment': World Cup emotions run high in Queenstown
From elation to deflation.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 12
Swimmers brave ‘pretty chilly’ Wakatipu
It was either ‘‘splash and dash’’ or just chilling at the fourth annual RealNZ Whakatipu Legend winter swim in Queenstown on Saturday.
Queenstown
July 11
Latest Lakeview visitor accommodation consent lodged
The developer of Queenstown’s Lakeview Te Taumata project has applied for consent for visitor accommodation in the three tower blocks making up its first stage.
Queenstown
July 11
Back with a bang
Arrowtown's Malik Boatwright led the charge in another outstanding weekend of results by local riders in the UCI downhill world cup in Europe.
Queenstown
July 11
From Arrowtown to the Pacific
Arrowtown's Selma Roberts is going places with the New Zealand Army Reserve Force.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 10
Axe still hanging over school bus services
Queenstown’s school bus services are still on the chopping block.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 10
Helicopter ‘shop’ status sought
Popping a bottle of bubbly after popping the question on a scenic helicopter flight is the vision behind a Queenstown company’s precedent-setting booze bid.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 8
Michelin puts resort on dining map
Bringing the Michelin Guide to New Zealand has put Queenstown on the map as ‘‘the’’ dining destination in the country, Roki Collection general manager Steve McAteer says.
Queenstown
July 4
Snapper’s global silver medal
Queenstown's Meagan Wilken is the second-best wedding photographer in the world.
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