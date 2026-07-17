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Guy Williams
guy.williams@alliedpress.co.nz

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QueenstownJuly 17

Doc weighs options for repair

Six months after a landslip in the Dart Valley severed the popular Rees-Dart tramping circuit, Doc says it is too soon to say when it can reopen the affected section of track.
Doc weighs options for repair
Doc weighs options for repair
QueenstownJuly 15

'We suffer until the last moment': World Cup emotions run high in Queenstown

From elation to deflation.
'We suffer until the last moment': World Cup emotions run high in Queenstown
'We suffer until the last moment': World Cup emotions run high in Queenstown
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QueenstownJuly 12

Swimmers brave ‘pretty chilly’ Wakatipu

It was either ‘‘splash and dash’’ or just chilling at the fourth annual RealNZ Whakatipu Legend winter swim in Queenstown on Saturday.
Swimmers brave ‘pretty chilly’ Wakatipu
Swimmers brave ‘pretty chilly’ Wakatipu
QueenstownJuly 11

Latest Lakeview visitor accommodation consent lodged

The developer of Queenstown’s Lakeview Te Taumata project has applied for consent for visitor accommodation in the three tower blocks making up its first stage.
Latest Lakeview visitor accommodation consent lodged
Latest Lakeview visitor accommodation consent lodged
QueenstownJuly 11

Back with a bang

Arrowtown's Malik Boatwright led the charge in another outstanding weekend of results by local riders in the UCI downhill world cup in Europe.
Back with a bang
Back with a bang
QueenstownJuly 11

From Arrowtown to the Pacific

Arrowtown's Selma Roberts is going places with the New Zealand Army Reserve Force.
From Arrowtown to the Pacific
From Arrowtown to the Pacific
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QueenstownJuly 10

Axe still hanging over school bus services

Queenstown’s school bus services are still on the chopping block.
Axe still hanging over school bus services
Axe still hanging over school bus services
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QueenstownJuly 10

Helicopter ‘shop’ status sought

Popping a bottle of bubbly after popping the question on a scenic helicopter flight is the vision behind a Queenstown company’s precedent-setting booze bid.
Helicopter ‘shop’ status sought
Helicopter ‘shop’ status sought
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QueenstownJuly 8

Michelin puts resort on dining map

Bringing the Michelin Guide to New Zealand has put Queenstown on the map as ‘‘the’’ dining destination in the country, Roki Collection general manager Steve McAteer says.
Michelin puts resort on dining map
Michelin puts resort on dining map
QueenstownJuly 4

Snapper’s global silver medal

Queenstown's Meagan Wilken is the second-best wedding photographer in the world.
Snapper’s global silver medal
Snapper’s global silver medal