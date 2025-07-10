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Hamish MacLean
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 10
Doc reverses 'catastrophic' Macraes mine decision
The Department of Conservation has reversed a decision that would have been "catastrophic" for OceanaGold’s Macraes mine and put hundreds of jobs at risk.
SUBSCRIBER
News
June 5
Doubt if ORC can manage pest species
The regional council may not have the resources required to combat pests in Otago, a councillor says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
June 5
Oarfish found on Dunedin beach 'not a harbinger of doom'
An oarfish that recently washed up on Aramoana Beach is likely not a "harbinger of doom", but it is "certainly an unusual sight and a special one", the Department of Conservation says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
May 29
Countries agree on seabird protection
The 13 member countries of the Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels (Acap) have agreed to engage with the fisheries that are decimating seabird numbers, the Department of Conservation (Doc) says.
SUBSCRIBER
News
May 29
Councillors split over Te Mana o te Wai
The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has welcomed consultation on national freshwater policies, but some councillors pushed back against Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, who said previous provisions had been weaponised "to push ideology over common sense".
Dunedin
May 29
School didn't go to police over major theft
A Dunedin secondary school decided not to contact police after discovering a staff member "misappropriated" almost $365,000 over five years.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
May 22
Dolphin catch increase could be ‘random’
A sixfold increase in dolphin captures since the introduction of onboard cameras could be due to a range of factors, including "random fluctuations", Seafood New Zealand says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
May 22
Better sea bird protection sought amid ‘crisis’
NZ is seeking better protection for seabirds from high-seas fisheries amid a "conservation crisis" at a meeting of 13 countries in Dunedin this week, Doc says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
May 15
Opinions split on inland port sites
An inland port in Mosgiel would overwhelm the suburb’s roads and fail to accommodate the demand from industry attracted to the area, a city councillor says.
Dunedin
May 1
Trading big game for ducks
You will be aiming for mallards if you want the best-tasting duck tacos this weekend, 17-year-old Nathan Wade says.
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