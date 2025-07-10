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Hamish MacLean
hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

Latest

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DunedinJuly 10

Doc reverses 'catastrophic' Macraes mine decision

The Department of Conservation has reversed a decision that would have been "catastrophic" for OceanaGold’s Macraes mine and put hundreds of jobs at risk.
Doc reverses 'catastrophic' Macraes mine decision
Doc reverses 'catastrophic' Macraes mine decision
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NewsJune 5

Doubt if ORC can manage pest species

The regional council may not have the resources required to combat pests in Otago, a councillor says.
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DunedinJune 5

Oarfish found on Dunedin beach 'not a harbinger of doom'

An oarfish that recently washed up on Aramoana Beach is likely not a "harbinger of doom", but it is "certainly an unusual sight and a special one", the Department of Conservation says.
Oarfish found on Dunedin beach 'not a harbinger of doom'
Oarfish found on Dunedin beach 'not a harbinger of doom'
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DunedinMay 29

Countries agree on seabird protection

The 13 member countries of the Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels (Acap) have agreed to engage with the fisheries that are decimating seabird numbers, the Department of Conservation (Doc) says.
Countries agree on seabird protection
Countries agree on seabird protection
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NewsMay 29

Councillors split over Te Mana o te Wai

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has welcomed consultation on national freshwater policies, but some councillors pushed back against Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, who said previous provisions had been weaponised "to push ideology over common sense".
Councillors split over Te Mana o te Wai
Councillors split over Te Mana o te Wai
DunedinMay 29

School didn't go to police over major theft

A Dunedin secondary school decided not to contact police after discovering a staff member "misappropriated" almost $365,000 over five years.
School didn't go to police over major theft
School didn't go to police over major theft
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DunedinMay 22

Dolphin catch increase could be ‘random’

A sixfold increase in dolphin captures since the introduction of onboard cameras could be due to a range of factors, including "random fluctuations", Seafood New Zealand says.
Dolphin catch increase could be ‘random’
Dolphin catch increase could be ‘random’
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DunedinMay 22

Better sea bird protection sought amid ‘crisis’

NZ is seeking better protection for seabirds from high-seas fisheries amid a "conservation crisis" at a meeting of 13 countries in Dunedin this week, Doc says.
Better sea bird protection sought amid ‘crisis’
Better sea bird protection sought amid ‘crisis’
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DunedinMay 15

Opinions split on inland port sites

An inland port in Mosgiel would overwhelm the suburb’s roads and fail to accommodate the demand from industry attracted to the area, a city councillor says.
Opinions split on inland port sites
Opinions split on inland port sites
DunedinMay 1

Trading big game for ducks

You will be aiming for mallards if you want the best-tasting duck tacos this weekend, 17-year-old Nathan Wade says.
Trading big game for ducks
Trading big game for ducks