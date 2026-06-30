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Hamish MacLean
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
June 30
Bid for nine pokies turned down
A Luggate publican whose bid for nine poker machines was declined says he does not agree with the decision, but he will abide by it.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
June 14
Dogwalkers’ bid to reopen area fails
Cromwell dog walkers are ‘‘in shock’’ after being barred from about 98% of the area for off-leash dog walking in town.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
June 2
Warning merger could harm Central Otago
Central Otago’s ‘‘unique’’ nature is at risk from a council amalgamation process that fails to address local government’s fatal flaw: a lack of funding, a district councillor has warned.
Wānaka
November 29
Councillor decries lack of wastewater information
Councillors remain in the dark about how bad Wānaka’s wastewater woes are, a former whistleblower says.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
September 14
OceanaGold requests more time to update plans
OceanaGold says it needs more time to update expansion plans for its gold mine at Macraes after facing opposition from regulators and local Māori.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
September 11
Ceremony cements sense of belonging
New Zealand is home for the Martinez family — and yesterday the American family of five all became citizens.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
September 11
Mine appealed to PM over denied permit
The operators of Macraes Mine appealed to the Prime Minister after a Department of Conservation (Doc) decision threatened hundreds of jobs, the Otago Daily Times can reveal.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
September 10
Fifth weka sighting in city spurs theory
If weka do establish a population in Dunedin, that story is starting now, a Dunedin ornithologist says.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
September 9
Kelliher wary of costly nature-based solutions
Large strips of productive land could be lost if costly "nature-based solutions" are pursued in Otago, a councillor warns.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
September 9
Collaboration on biosecurity on the cards for councils
Predator Free projects, marine biosecurity and tackling invasive tussock could all get a boost from better collaboration among regional councils in the lower South Island, the Otago Regional Council (ORC) says.
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