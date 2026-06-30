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Hamish MacLean
hamish.mclean@odt.co.nz

Latest

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Central OtagoJune 30

Bid for nine pokies turned down

A Luggate publican whose bid for nine poker machines was declined says he does not agree with the decision, but he will abide by it.
Bid for nine pokies turned down
Bid for nine pokies turned down
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Central OtagoJune 14

Dogwalkers’ bid to reopen area fails

Cromwell dog walkers are ‘‘in shock’’ after being barred from about 98% of the area for off-leash dog walking in town.
Dogwalkers’ bid to reopen area fails
Dogwalkers’ bid to reopen area fails
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Central OtagoJune 2

Warning merger could harm Central Otago

Central Otago’s ‘‘unique’’ nature is at risk from a council amalgamation process that fails to address local government’s fatal flaw: a lack of funding, a district councillor has warned.
Warning merger could harm Central Otago
Warning merger could harm Central Otago
WānakaNovember 29

Councillor decries lack of wastewater information

Councillors remain in the dark about how bad Wānaka’s wastewater woes are, a former whistleblower says.
Councillor decries lack of wastewater information
Councillor decries lack of wastewater information
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North OtagoSeptember 14

OceanaGold requests more time to update plans

OceanaGold says it needs more time to update expansion plans for its gold mine at Macraes after facing opposition from regulators and local Māori.
OceanaGold requests more time to update plans
OceanaGold requests more time to update plans
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DunedinSeptember 11

Ceremony cements sense of belonging

New Zealand is home for the Martinez family — and yesterday the American family of five all became citizens.
Ceremony cements sense of belonging
Ceremony cements sense of belonging
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DunedinSeptember 11

Mine appealed to PM over denied permit

The operators of Macraes Mine appealed to the Prime Minister after a Department of Conservation (Doc) decision threatened hundreds of jobs, the Otago Daily Times can reveal.
Mine appealed to PM over denied permit
Mine appealed to PM over denied permit
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DunedinSeptember 10

Fifth weka sighting in city spurs theory

If weka do establish a population in Dunedin, that story is starting now, a Dunedin ornithologist says.
Fifth weka sighting in city spurs theory
Fifth weka sighting in city spurs theory
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DunedinSeptember 9

Kelliher wary of costly nature-based solutions

Large strips of productive land could be lost if costly "nature-based solutions" are pursued in Otago, a councillor warns.
Kelliher wary of costly nature-based solutions
Kelliher wary of costly nature-based solutions
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DunedinSeptember 9

Collaboration on biosecurity on the cards for councils

Predator Free projects, marine biosecurity and tackling invasive tussock could all get a boost from better collaboration among regional councils in the lower South Island, the Otago Regional Council (ORC) says.
Collaboration on biosecurity on the cards for councils
Collaboration on biosecurity on the cards for councils