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Hamish McNeilly
hamish.mcneilly@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
June 2
Former Dunedin scarfie new lingerie angel
Stella Maxwell is the new angel of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, just six years after making her modelling debut - a $40 job in Dunedin.
Dunedin
June 9
Key snatcher didn't have licence
The Dunedin man who took car keys from a tourist on Otago Peninsula did not hold a valid New Zealand driver's licence, it has been revealed.
Dunedin
May 22
How far home hunters can stretch their dollar in Otago
The average national asking price for a home has topped half a million dollars for the first time. The Otago Daily Times takes a look at what you can get around the province for that money.
National
May 22
Mum and toddler escape car inferno
A mum and toddler escaped a fire which destroyed their vehicle in Gore today.
Central Otago
May 22
Killer still deemed risk to community
Jarrod Mangles, who murdered Arrowtown woman Maureen McKinnel 27 years ago, has been denied parole.
Dunedin
May 6
Devoy told 'don't answer phone' over foreign driver furore
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy was advised to ''ignore calls and don't answer the phone'' following concerns raised over foreign drivers.
Dunedin
April 28
Golf clubs targeted in break-ins
Cash and alcohol were taken from Taieri-based golf clubs overnight.
Dunedin
April 19
Unexplained death in Dunedin.
Dunedin Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 24-year-old man at a home in Belleknowes, Dunedin.
Queenstown
April 19
Bodies found after Wanaka plane crash
Four bodies have been retrieved from the wreckage of a crashed plane near Wanaka today.
Dunedin
April 19
Just another innocent victim
ODT reporter Hamish McNeilly has a blunt message for the thief who raided midwife Nicki Cowan's car after she answered an emergency call at 3am.
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