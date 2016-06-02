SECTIONS
Hamish McNeilly
hamish.mcneilly@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinJune 2

Former Dunedin scarfie new lingerie angel

Stella Maxwell is the new angel of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, just six years after making her modelling debut - a $40 job in Dunedin.
Former Dunedin scarfie new lingerie angel
Former Dunedin scarfie new lingerie angel
DunedinJune 9

Key snatcher didn't have licence

The Dunedin man who took car keys from a tourist on Otago Peninsula did not hold a valid New Zealand driver's licence, it has been revealed.
Key snatcher didn't have licence
Key snatcher didn't have licence
DunedinMay 22

How far home hunters can stretch their dollar in Otago

The average national asking price for a home has topped half a million dollars for the first time. The Otago Daily Times takes a look at what you can get around the province for that money.
NationalMay 22

Mum and toddler escape car inferno

A mum and toddler escaped a fire which destroyed their vehicle in Gore today.
Central OtagoMay 22

Killer still deemed risk to community

Jarrod Mangles, who murdered Arrowtown woman Maureen McKinnel 27 years ago, has been denied parole.
Killer still deemed risk to community
Killer still deemed risk to community
DunedinMay 6

Devoy told 'don't answer phone' over foreign driver furore

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy was advised to ''ignore calls and don't answer the phone'' following concerns raised over foreign drivers.
Devoy told 'don't answer phone' over foreign driver furore
Devoy told 'don't answer phone' over foreign driver furore
DunedinApril 28

Golf clubs targeted in break-ins

Cash and alcohol were taken from Taieri-based golf clubs overnight.
DunedinApril 19

Unexplained death in Dunedin.

Dunedin Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 24-year-old man at a home in Belleknowes, Dunedin.
QueenstownApril 19

Bodies found after Wanaka plane crash

Four bodies have been retrieved from the wreckage of a crashed plane near Wanaka today. 
DunedinApril 19

Just another innocent victim

ODT reporter Hamish McNeilly has a blunt message for the thief who raided midwife Nicki Cowan's car after she answered an emergency call at 3am.
Just another innocent victim
Just another innocent victim