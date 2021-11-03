SECTIONS
Hannah Brown
hannah.brown@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

DunedinNovember 3

Boost for Summer School

Enrolments for the University of Otago’s Summer School have already outstripped last year’s.
Boost for Summer School
Boost for Summer School
SportNovember 3

The pain behind the pursuit for gold: Otago rower shares story

Athletes push their bodies to the limit for sport, but all we see is the person standing on the podium receiving their medal. We don’t see the food restriction, mental illness or overtraining some have endured to get there. Hannah Brown reports.
The pain behind the pursuit for gold: Otago rower shares story
The pain behind the pursuit for gold: Otago rower shares story
DunedinNovember 2

Otago Girls’ unveils sculpture by former pupil

A sculpture representing the aspiration of women to achieve to their full potential has been unveiled at a Dunedin secondary school for girls.
Otago Girls’ unveils sculpture by former pupil
Otago Girls’ unveils sculpture by former pupil
DunedinNovember 1

Race-day fashion influenced by pandemic

Cup Day at Wingatui is looking a little different this year.
Race-day fashion influenced by pandemic
Race-day fashion influenced by pandemic
DunedinOctober 26

Adult learning sector in spotlight

Seeing someone suddenly get what they are learning is a great moment, a Dunedin adult educator who is to be recognised for being ‘‘exceptional’’ at what she does says.
Adult learning sector in spotlight
Adult learning sector in spotlight