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Hannah Brown
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Latest
Dunedin
November 3
Boost for Summer School
Enrolments for the University of Otago’s Summer School have already outstripped last year’s.
Sport
November 3
The pain behind the pursuit for gold: Otago rower shares story
Athletes push their bodies to the limit for sport, but all we see is the person standing on the podium receiving their medal. We don’t see the food restriction, mental illness or overtraining some have endured to get there. Hannah Brown reports.
Dunedin
November 2
Otago Girls’ unveils sculpture by former pupil
A sculpture representing the aspiration of women to achieve to their full potential has been unveiled at a Dunedin secondary school for girls.
Dunedin
November 1
Race-day fashion influenced by pandemic
Cup Day at Wingatui is looking a little different this year.
Dunedin
October 26
Adult learning sector in spotlight
Seeing someone suddenly get what they are learning is a great moment, a Dunedin adult educator who is to be recognised for being ‘‘exceptional’’ at what she does says.