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Hayden Meikle
bigmeiks@hotmail.com

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North OtagoJuly 15

Assault charge after post-match incident

A 20-year-old Oamaru man faces an assault charge after allegedly punching the referee at the end of a Citizens Shield North Otago rugby semifinal in Oamaru.
Assault charge after post-match incident
Assault charge after post-match incident