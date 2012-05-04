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Hayden Smith
hayden.smith@odt.co.nz

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SportMay 4

The Last Word: Cometh the hour

One must always be big enough and man enough to admit when one has got it wrong.
The Last Word: Cometh the hour
The Last Word: Cometh the hour
EntertainmentJanuary 13

Art in creating different fictional worlds

These two books are similar in intent and, interestingly, though the respective fictional worlds referred to are very different, they were conceived about the same time, in the 1930s.
Art in creating different fictional worlds
Art in creating different fictional worlds
SportJuly 31

Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 93

The Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 93: Nicol first Silver Fern to 100 caps (2003)
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 93
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 93
SportOctober 2

Boxing: Dunedin trainer's heart with 'Mountain Warrior'

Dunedin boxing trainer Eldon Clifton is tipping the underdog to bark in tonight's big fight.
GolfMay 1

NZ intern keeping close to world's best

Otago golfer Mark Brooks is working 18-hour days at an American course but says getting the chance to see the world's best players up close makes it all worthwhile.
NZ intern keeping close to world's best
NZ intern keeping close to world's best
SportApril 3

The Last Word: Highlanders' 'home' game victory

It still feels weird . . . Nothing like timing. A certain reporter was heard on Dunedin radio on Saturday afternoon broadly dismissing the Highlanders' chances against the Bulls and outlining his displeasure at the game being played in Palmerston North.
The Last Word: Highlanders' 'home' game victory
The Last Word: Highlanders' 'home' game victory
NewsMarch 12

‘Time-wasting' prevents Scarfies' win

The Scarfies were desperately unlucky not to claim the coveted Tea-Cup in a good-humoured backyard cricket match with the champion Otago side in the Octagon yesterday.
‘Time-wasting' prevents Scarfies' win
‘Time-wasting' prevents Scarfies' win