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Hayden Smith
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Latest
Sport
May 4
The Last Word: Cometh the hour
One must always be big enough and man enough to admit when one has got it wrong.
Entertainment
January 13
Art in creating different fictional worlds
These two books are similar in intent and, interestingly, though the respective fictional worlds referred to are very different, they were conceived about the same time, in the 1930s.
Sport
July 31
Greatest moments in Otago sport - Number 93
The Otago Daily Times counts down the 150 greatest moments in Otago sport. No 93: Nicol first Silver Fern to 100 caps (2003)
Sport
October 2
Boxing: Dunedin trainer's heart with 'Mountain Warrior'
Dunedin boxing trainer Eldon Clifton is tipping the underdog to bark in tonight's big fight.
Golf
May 1
NZ intern keeping close to world's best
Otago golfer Mark Brooks is working 18-hour days at an American course but says getting the chance to see the world's best players up close makes it all worthwhile.
Sport
April 3
The Last Word: Highlanders' 'home' game victory
It still feels weird . . . Nothing like timing. A certain reporter was heard on Dunedin radio on Saturday afternoon broadly dismissing the Highlanders' chances against the Bulls and outlining his displeasure at the game being played in Palmerston North.
News
March 12
‘Time-wasting' prevents Scarfies' win
The Scarfies were desperately unlucky not to claim the coveted Tea-Cup in a good-humoured backyard cricket match with the champion Otago side in the Octagon yesterday.