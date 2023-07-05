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Heidi Slade
heidi.slade@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

ChristchurchJuly 5

Davidson resigns as community board chair

Banks Peninsula Community Board members are set to vote in a new chair to replace Reuben Davidson who will step down on Monday.
Davidson resigns as community board chair
Davidson resigns as community board chair
ChristchurchJuly 5

Boat shed’s $150k price tag too much for bidders

A Banks Peninsula boat shed has failed to sell at auction after the bidding stopped at $150,000.
Boat shed’s $150k price tag too much for bidders
Boat shed’s $150k price tag too much for bidders
ChristchurchMay 31

Christchurch sports club fights takeover attempt

The Mt Pleasant Squash Club has engaged a lawyer to stop it from being kicked out of the building it has occupied for more than 40 years.
Christchurch sports club fights takeover attempt
Christchurch sports club fights takeover attempt
ChristchurchMay 24

Fresh new choice for Lyttelton supermarket shoppers

Lyttelton’s only supermarket has a new look - with the former London St SuperValue now a FreshChoice.
Fresh new choice for Lyttelton supermarket shoppers
Fresh new choice for Lyttelton supermarket shoppers
ChristchurchMay 24

Four arrested after armed police raid house

Four people are set to appear in court today after armed police raided a property in Christchurch.
Four arrested after armed police raid house
Four arrested after armed police raid house
ChristchurchMay 4

From meeting Ed Sheeran to postcard bombing MPs: Principal leaves with good memories

It’s not every day a global music superstar drops into your primary school - but it will be one of Rose McInerney’s best memories of her time at Te Raekura Redcliffs School.
From meeting Ed Sheeran to postcard bombing MPs: Principal leaves with good memories
From meeting Ed Sheeran to postcard bombing MPs: Principal leaves with good memories
ChristchurchMay 3

Residents near controversial shipping container site want mayor's help

Residents living close to land used for storing shipping containers want Christchurch City Council to hurry up and do something about them.
Residents near controversial shipping container site want mayor's help
Residents near controversial shipping container site want mayor's help
ChristchurchApril 12

Call for cellphone tower to be moved

Redcliffs residents are calling for a cellphone tower to be relocated.
Call for cellphone tower to be moved
Call for cellphone tower to be moved
ChristchurchApril 12

Bunny and Egg get another chance at life

Meet Egg, Bounce, Bunny, Spring, Baskett and siblings, saved from Bottle Lake Forest.
Bunny and Egg get another chance at life
Bunny and Egg get another chance at life
ChristchurchMarch 29

The Single Fin Mingle set to wow crowd

The Single Fin Mingle surf competition and festival’s international reputation is growing, as is its field of overseas competitors.
The Single Fin Mingle set to wow crowd
The Single Fin Mingle set to wow crowd