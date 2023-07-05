GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Heidi Slade
heidi.slade@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
July 5
Davidson resigns as community board chair
Banks Peninsula Community Board members are set to vote in a new chair to replace Reuben Davidson who will step down on Monday.
Christchurch
July 5
Boat shed’s $150k price tag too much for bidders
A Banks Peninsula boat shed has failed to sell at auction after the bidding stopped at $150,000.
Christchurch
May 31
Christchurch sports club fights takeover attempt
The Mt Pleasant Squash Club has engaged a lawyer to stop it from being kicked out of the building it has occupied for more than 40 years.
Christchurch
May 24
Fresh new choice for Lyttelton supermarket shoppers
Lyttelton’s only supermarket has a new look - with the former London St SuperValue now a FreshChoice.
Christchurch
May 24
Four arrested after armed police raid house
Four people are set to appear in court today after armed police raided a property in Christchurch.
Christchurch
May 4
From meeting Ed Sheeran to postcard bombing MPs: Principal leaves with good memories
It’s not every day a global music superstar drops into your primary school - but it will be one of Rose McInerney’s best memories of her time at Te Raekura Redcliffs School.
Christchurch
May 3
Residents near controversial shipping container site want mayor's help
Residents living close to land used for storing shipping containers want Christchurch City Council to hurry up and do something about them.
Christchurch
April 12
Call for cellphone tower to be moved
Redcliffs residents are calling for a cellphone tower to be relocated.
Christchurch
April 12
Bunny and Egg get another chance at life
Meet Egg, Bounce, Bunny, Spring, Baskett and siblings, saved from Bottle Lake Forest.
Christchurch
March 29
The Single Fin Mingle set to wow crowd
The Single Fin Mingle surf competition and festival’s international reputation is growing, as is its field of overseas competitors.
View more