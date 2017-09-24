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Helen Speirs
helen.speirs@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

EntertainmentSeptember 24

Last in line of notable quake books

Immensely readable, Fiona Farrell's Decline & Fall on Savage Street speaks of lives and loss through the years. 
Last in line of notable quake books
Last in line of notable quake books
EntertainmentJuly 9

Children's books

Helen Speirs reviews a selection of the latest books for children.
TravelJuly 3

Chilling in the Big Apple

A wintry New York is all kinds of cool, writes Helen Speirs.
Chilling in the Big Apple
Chilling in the Big Apple
The MixMay 28

Women united - Part 2

It was the trip of a lifetime: to New York and a seat at the UN as part of the 61st Commission on the Status of Women. Helen Speirs continues her insider's view.
Women united - Part 2
Women united - Part 2
The MixMay 28

A world of experience

Otago Daily Times editorial executive Helen Speirs’ two weeks at the United Nations left several main impressions. She  reflects on the experience.
A world of experience
A world of experience
The MixMay 21

Trumped at the border

While the United Nations buildings stand on international territory, that did not mean delegates were immune from the machinations of United States politics.
The MixMay 21

Women united - Part 1

It was the trip of a lifetime: to New York and a seat at the United Nations as part of the 61st Commission on the Status of Women. ODT editorial executive Helen Speirs had an insider's view.
Women united - Part 1
Women united - Part 1
DunedinMarch 2

Women off to UN commission

Six Dunedin women, including Dunedin City Council chief executive Sue Bidrose, are part of a 12-strong national delegation bound for the United Nations headquarters in New York next week.
Women off to UN commission
Women off to UN commission
EntertainmentOctober 30

NZ picture books for young children

Helen Speirs reviews the latest New Zealand picture books for young children.
EntertainmentOctober 30

NZ collections for juniors

Helen Speirs reviews New Zealand collections for junior readers.