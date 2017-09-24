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Helen Speirs
helen.speirs@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
September 24
Last in line of notable quake books
Immensely readable, Fiona Farrell's Decline & Fall on Savage Street speaks of lives and loss through the years.
Entertainment
July 9
Children's books
Helen Speirs reviews a selection of the latest books for children.
Travel
July 3
Chilling in the Big Apple
A wintry New York is all kinds of cool, writes Helen Speirs.
The Mix
May 28
Women united - Part 2
It was the trip of a lifetime: to New York and a seat at the UN as part of the 61st Commission on the Status of Women. Helen Speirs continues her insider's view.
The Mix
May 28
A world of experience
Otago Daily Times editorial executive Helen Speirs’ two weeks at the United Nations left several main impressions. She reflects on the experience.
The Mix
May 21
Trumped at the border
While the United Nations buildings stand on international territory, that did not mean delegates were immune from the machinations of United States politics.
The Mix
May 21
Women united - Part 1
It was the trip of a lifetime: to New York and a seat at the United Nations as part of the 61st Commission on the Status of Women. ODT editorial executive Helen Speirs had an insider's view.
Dunedin
March 2
Women off to UN commission
Six Dunedin women, including Dunedin City Council chief executive Sue Bidrose, are part of a 12-strong national delegation bound for the United Nations headquarters in New York next week.
Entertainment
October 30
NZ picture books for young children
Helen Speirs reviews the latest New Zealand picture books for young children.
Entertainment
October 30
NZ collections for juniors
Helen Speirs reviews New Zealand collections for junior readers.
View more