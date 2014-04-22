GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
helena de reus
helenadereus@odt.co.nz
Latest
South Otago
April 22
Proposal to extend liquor ban
A proposal to extend Balclutha's liquor ban has been released by the Clutha District Council, but police are seeking a ban across the entire town.
News
April 22
St John needs more volunteers in towns
St John needs more volunteers to run its 24-hour service in towns across Otago and Southland.
South Otago
April 22
Agricultural board's future in doubt
The future of the Clutha Agricultural Development Board is in the hands of its executive, after the non-profit organisation this week revealed it faced financial struggles.
South Otago
April 22
Co-operative effort to improve river
All is not well in parts of the Pomahaka River, which is tucked away in the southwest part of Otago. Helena de Reus investigates the catchment's water quality and surrounding issues.
South Otago
April 22
Disappointment palpable over print firm's move
There is an air of acceptance, disappointment and frustration in Lawrence.
Dunedin
April 22
Growth spurs Dunedin move
Lawrence's biggest employer, Tuapeka Gold Print, is moving its printing operations to Dunedin in a $2 million expansion project.
South Otago
April 22
Drivers injured in head-on collision
Two men were flown to Dunedin Hospital after a car and a van collided head-on near Lawrence yesterday afternoon.
South Otago
April 22
Lightning caused faults – Chorus
A fault leading to crossed phone lines, prompting privacy concerns in the Catlins last month was caused by lightning strikes, Chorus says.
South Otago
April 20
Gala winter season at homestead
A Victorian gala season will be on at a stately homestead near Tapanui from next month.
South Otago
April 13
Residents face an estimated 3.25% rates rise
Clutha district residents face a 3.25% rates rise, according to the council's draft annual plan released late last week.
View more