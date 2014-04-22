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helena de reus
helenadereus@odt.co.nz

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South OtagoApril 22

Proposal to extend liquor ban

A proposal to extend Balclutha's liquor ban has been released by the Clutha District Council, but police are seeking a ban across the entire town.
Proposal to extend liquor ban
Proposal to extend liquor ban
NewsApril 22

St John needs more volunteers in towns

St John needs more volunteers to run its 24-hour service in towns across Otago and Southland.
St John needs more volunteers in towns
St John needs more volunteers in towns
South OtagoApril 22

Agricultural board's future in doubt

The future of the Clutha Agricultural Development Board is in the hands of its executive, after the non-profit organisation this week revealed it faced financial struggles.
Agricultural board's future in doubt
Agricultural board's future in doubt
South OtagoApril 22

Co-operative effort to improve river

All is not well in parts of the Pomahaka River, which is tucked away in the southwest part of Otago. Helena de Reus investigates the catchment's water quality and surrounding issues.
South OtagoApril 22

Disappointment palpable over print firm's move

There is an air of acceptance, disappointment and frustration in Lawrence.
DunedinApril 22

Growth spurs Dunedin move

Lawrence's biggest employer, Tuapeka Gold Print, is moving its printing operations to Dunedin in a $2 million expansion project.
South OtagoApril 22

Drivers injured in head-on collision

Two men were flown to Dunedin Hospital after a car and a van collided head-on near Lawrence yesterday afternoon.
South OtagoApril 22

Lightning caused faults – Chorus

A fault leading to crossed phone lines, prompting privacy concerns in the Catlins last month was caused by lightning strikes, Chorus says.
Lightning caused faults – Chorus
Lightning caused faults – Chorus
South OtagoApril 20

Gala winter season at homestead

A Victorian gala season will be on at a stately homestead near Tapanui from next month.
Gala winter season at homestead
Gala winter season at homestead
South OtagoApril 13

Residents face an estimated 3.25% rates rise

Clutha district residents face a 3.25% rates rise, according to the council's draft annual plan released late last week.
Residents face an estimated 3.25% rates rise
Residents face an estimated 3.25% rates rise