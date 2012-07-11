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Henrietta Kjaer
henriettak@mailhost

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QueenstownJuly 11

Extra effort for Cure Kids

Eight teams and their supporting companies raised more than $128,000 for research at the Cure Kids Great Adventure Race 2010 in Glenorchy on Saturday.
Extra effort for Cure Kids
Extra effort for Cure Kids
QueenstownMarch 4

Old cash welcome

Lions Clubs have teamed up with the Resene Colorshops in a national campaign to raise money for youth programmes through collecting old coins and banknotes.
Old cash welcome
Old cash welcome
QueenstownSeptember 9

Best of both hot and cold worlds

In our ongoing series profiling seasonal jobs on the skifields, UK sous chef Adam Rickett tells Henrietta Kjaer about what inspired him to come back for a second season at Coronet Peak.
Best of both hot and cold worlds
Best of both hot and cold worlds
QueenstownSeptember 7

Plan to follow the piste to gold

Sarah Jarvis is this season's top-performing female New Zealand ski racer.
Plan to follow the piste to gold
Plan to follow the piste to gold
QueenstownSeptember 7

School on a mountain-top challenging

We continue our ongoing series of profiles of seasonal jobs on the skifields. This week Tracey Gaughan, who hails from the British city of West Bromwich, tells Henrietta Kjaer about her job as senior snowsports team leader, which lured her back for a third season at Coronet Peak.
School on a mountain-top challenging
School on a mountain-top challenging
QueenstownSeptember 6

Weather smiles on run event

&quot;It is a perfect day for running. How lucky we are with the weather,&quot; Frontrunner event director Adrian Bailey said on a chilly, but sunny and calm Saturday morning.
Weather smiles on run event
Weather smiles on run event
QueenstownSeptember 5

No damage reported in Wakatipu after earthquake

The Wakatipu region escaped major damage from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which hit Canterbury on Saturday.
QueenstownSeptember 5

Business students put skills to test

Queenstown Resort College set the stage for a week-long competition for business students from New Zealand and international universities.
Business students put skills to test
Business students put skills to test
QueenstownSeptember 5

Room for fresh faces at 70-year-old ski club

The Wakatipu Ski Club, a meeting place for snow-sport enthusiasts for more than 70 years, is looking for new members.
Room for fresh faces at 70-year-old ski club
Room for fresh faces at 70-year-old ski club
QueenstownSeptember 5

Skifields closed but festive mood continues

Organisers of Gay Ski Week had to rearrange their schedule yesterday when the first ski session on the programme was cancelled, but it did not put a dampener on the enthusiasm and festive mood.
Skifields closed but festive mood continues
Skifields closed but festive mood continues