GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Henrietta Kjaer
henriettak@mailhost
Latest
Queenstown
July 11
Extra effort for Cure Kids
Eight teams and their supporting companies raised more than $128,000 for research at the Cure Kids Great Adventure Race 2010 in Glenorchy on Saturday.
Queenstown
March 4
Old cash welcome
Lions Clubs have teamed up with the Resene Colorshops in a national campaign to raise money for youth programmes through collecting old coins and banknotes.
Queenstown
September 9
Best of both hot and cold worlds
In our ongoing series profiling seasonal jobs on the skifields, UK sous chef Adam Rickett tells Henrietta Kjaer about what inspired him to come back for a second season at Coronet Peak.
Queenstown
September 7
Plan to follow the piste to gold
Sarah Jarvis is this season's top-performing female New Zealand ski racer.
Queenstown
September 7
School on a mountain-top challenging
We continue our ongoing series of profiles of seasonal jobs on the skifields. This week Tracey Gaughan, who hails from the British city of West Bromwich, tells Henrietta Kjaer about her job as senior snowsports team leader, which lured her back for a third season at Coronet Peak.
Queenstown
September 6
Weather smiles on run event
"It is a perfect day for running. How lucky we are with the weather," Frontrunner event director Adrian Bailey said on a chilly, but sunny and calm Saturday morning.
Queenstown
September 5
No damage reported in Wakatipu after earthquake
The Wakatipu region escaped major damage from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which hit Canterbury on Saturday.
Queenstown
September 5
Business students put skills to test
Queenstown Resort College set the stage for a week-long competition for business students from New Zealand and international universities.
Queenstown
September 5
Room for fresh faces at 70-year-old ski club
The Wakatipu Ski Club, a meeting place for snow-sport enthusiasts for more than 70 years, is looking for new members.
Queenstown
September 5
Skifields closed but festive mood continues
Organisers of Gay Ski Week had to rearrange their schedule yesterday when the first ski session on the programme was cancelled, but it did not put a dampener on the enthusiasm and festive mood.
View more