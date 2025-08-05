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Hugh Askerud
hugh.askerud@alliedpress.co.nz

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BusinessAugust 5

If the shoe fits: family tradition continues

A Dunedin family is cobbling together a family dynasty by going against the grain of today’s disposable society.
If the shoe fits: family tradition continues
If the shoe fits: family tradition continues
DunedinJuly 25

Patrols aim to deter thieves

Community patrols targeting car thieves have been set up in a Dunedin seaside suburb where residents are sick of vehicle break-ins.
Patrols aim to deter thieves
Patrols aim to deter thieves
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OpinionJanuary 8

Into a bright future from a fond past

This is my last column.
Into a bright future from a fond past
Into a bright future from a fond past
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OpinionDecember 25

Use the noodle or lose the noodle?

Graduation is a scary thing.
Use the noodle or lose the noodle?
Use the noodle or lose the noodle?
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OpinionDecember 11

Dream of the student pub only just alive

Whisper it too loudly and the idea will flicker out into something that cannot be resurrected.
Dream of the student pub only just alive
Dream of the student pub only just alive
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OpinionNovember 27

Grow up, then calm down on boozing

The clamps on alcohol are coming down in studentville.
Grow up, then calm down on boozing
Grow up, then calm down on boozing
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OpinionNovember 13

Fees hike cruel news just as year ends

Just when you thought the university year was over, the team upstairs plants a bombshell announcing a 6% increase in course fees from here-on in.
Fees hike cruel news just as year ends
Fees hike cruel news just as year ends
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OpinionOctober 16

Student journalism a link to community

Last Thursday I ended my time at Critic Te Arohi, Otago University’s student magazine.
Student journalism a link to community
Student journalism a link to community
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OpinionOctober 2

Proud moment for Dunedin, studentville

How good was the protest last Saturday?
Proud moment for Dunedin, studentville
Proud moment for Dunedin, studentville
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OpinionSeptember 18

Time to reclaim OUSA for students

For the second year on the trot, the role of Otago University Students’ Association president will be given to the only person who applied for the role (barring the case where every student decides to vote ‘‘no confidence’’).
Time to reclaim OUSA for students
Time to reclaim OUSA for students