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Hugh Collins
hugh.collins@alliedpress.co.nz

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QueenstownSeptember 2

Q’town conference following guidelines ‘to the letter’

A conference industry executive has hit back at Health Minister Chris Hipkins’ suggestions Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for business conferences.
Q’town conference following guidelines ‘to the letter’
Q’town conference following guidelines ‘to the letter’
NewsSeptember 2

Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says he is not comfortable with Aucklanders travelling to conferences in Queenstown and has called on the city's residents to "do the right thing".
Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister
Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister
NewsSeptember 1

Professor backs Auckland travel ban

A travel ban should have been maintained by the Government for Aucklanders leaving the city, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker says.
Professor backs Auckland travel ban
Professor backs Auckland travel ban
NationalSeptember 1

Candidates pitch their policies

Election candidates vying to win the seat of Southland presented their cases at a socially distanced meeting in Queenstown yesterday.
Candidates pitch their policies
Candidates pitch their policies
DunedinSeptember 1

Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says he is not comfortable with Aucklanders travelling to conferences in Queenstown and has called on the city's residents to "do the right thing".
Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister
Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister
NewsAugust 31

Aucklanders coming to Queenstown conference

A conference being held in Queenstown this week includes at least one Aucklander as a guest, despite Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s call for people from the city to avoid mass gatherings.
Aucklanders coming to Queenstown conference
Aucklanders coming to Queenstown conference
QueenstownAugust 31

$1 million boost for Salvation Army build

The  Queenstown Salvation Army is $1 million closer to a brand new facility, thanks to a substantial boost from a local company.
$1 million boost for Salvation Army build
$1 million boost for Salvation Army build
QueenstownAugust 31

Organiser stands by Queenstown conference with Auckland guests

The organiser of a conference held in Queenstown which includes Aucklanders as guests says it is going ahead because Government rules allow it.
Organiser stands by Queenstown conference with Auckland guests
Organiser stands by Queenstown conference with Auckland guests
QueenstownAugust 30

Events production companies facing tough times, but staying positive

A Queenstown event production company may be in survival mode, but permanently closing the doors will never be an option, TomTom productions managing director Hamish Edh says.
Events production companies facing tough times, but staying positive
Events production companies facing tough times, but staying positive
QueenstownAugust 28

Pride rainbow not dimmed by pandemic

Queenstown will be a rainbow of colours this weekend as Winter Pride comes to town.
Pride rainbow not dimmed by pandemic
Pride rainbow not dimmed by pandemic