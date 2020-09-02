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Latest
Queenstown
September 2
Q’town conference following guidelines ‘to the letter’
A conference industry executive has hit back at Health Minister Chris Hipkins’ suggestions Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for business conferences.
News
September 2
Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister
Health Minister Chris Hipkins says he is not comfortable with Aucklanders travelling to conferences in Queenstown and has called on the city's residents to "do the right thing".
News
September 1
Professor backs Auckland travel ban
A travel ban should have been maintained by the Government for Aucklanders leaving the city, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker says.
National
September 1
Candidates pitch their policies
Election candidates vying to win the seat of Southland presented their cases at a socially distanced meeting in Queenstown yesterday.
Dunedin
September 1
Aucklanders should not be going to Queenstown for conferences - Minister
Health Minister Chris Hipkins says he is not comfortable with Aucklanders travelling to conferences in Queenstown and has called on the city's residents to "do the right thing".
News
August 31
Aucklanders coming to Queenstown conference
A conference being held in Queenstown this week includes at least one Aucklander as a guest, despite Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s call for people from the city to avoid mass gatherings.
Queenstown
August 31
$1 million boost for Salvation Army build
The Queenstown Salvation Army is $1 million closer to a brand new facility, thanks to a substantial boost from a local company.
Queenstown
August 31
Organiser stands by Queenstown conference with Auckland guests
The organiser of a conference held in Queenstown which includes Aucklanders as guests says it is going ahead because Government rules allow it.
Queenstown
August 30
Events production companies facing tough times, but staying positive
A Queenstown event production company may be in survival mode, but permanently closing the doors will never be an option, TomTom productions managing director Hamish Edh says.
Queenstown
August 28
Pride rainbow not dimmed by pandemic
Queenstown will be a rainbow of colours this weekend as Winter Pride comes to town.
View more