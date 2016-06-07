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NewsJune 7

People: NZ Gold Guitar Awards

NZ Gold Guitar Awards ' Freeze your bits off' busking competition, Gore, Friday, June 3, 2016.  PHOTOS BY: Linda Robertson.
NewsFebruary 10

Southern Field Days

The sun shines on first of the Waimumu field days.
NewsFebruary 10

People: McAtamney concert

At the David McAtamney concert, Lake Wanaka Centre, Saturday, February 6
NewsFebruary 10

People: Fringe launch

At the 2016 Dunedin Fringe Festival launch at Fringe HQ, Princes St, Wednesday, February 3
NewsFebruary 10

People: Alexandra beer festival

At the Alexandra Craft Beer Festival, Pioneer Park, Alexandra, Saturday, February 6
NewsFebruary 7

2016 New Zealand Rural Games

Scenes from the 2016 New Zealand Rural Games.
NewsJanuary 31

29th Annual Crank Up

29th Annual Crank Up, Edendale, Sunday 31 January, 2016.  
NewsJanuary 29

Show us your gardens!

Photos by ODT readers of their gardens, for the garden contest in the newspaper's The Wash column.
NewsDecember 6

Santa comes to Otago

Ho ho ho . . . Santa Claus arrives in Otago.
NewsNovember 17

People: Armistice Day banquet

Armistice Day banquet, naval reserve establishment at HMNZS Toroa, Wednesday, November 11, 2015.  PHOTOS BY: Gregor Richardson.