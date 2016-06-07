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Latest
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June 7
People: NZ Gold Guitar Awards
NZ Gold Guitar Awards ' Freeze your bits off' busking competition, Gore, Friday, June 3, 2016. PHOTOS BY: Linda Robertson.
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February 10
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The sun shines on first of the Waimumu field days.
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February 10
People: McAtamney concert
At the David McAtamney concert, Lake Wanaka Centre, Saturday, February 6
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February 10
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At the 2016 Dunedin Fringe Festival launch at Fringe HQ, Princes St, Wednesday, February 3
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At the Alexandra Craft Beer Festival, Pioneer Park, Alexandra, Saturday, February 6
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February 7
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Scenes from the 2016 New Zealand Rural Games.
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January 31
29th Annual Crank Up
29th Annual Crank Up, Edendale, Sunday 31 January, 2016.
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January 29
Show us your gardens!
Photos by ODT readers of their gardens, for the garden contest in the newspaper's The Wash column.
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December 6
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Ho ho ho . . . Santa Claus arrives in Otago.
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November 17
People: Armistice Day banquet
Armistice Day banquet, naval reserve establishment at HMNZS Toroa, Wednesday, November 11, 2015. PHOTOS BY: Gregor Richardson.
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