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Isabella Adams
isabella.adams@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
October 21
All hands on deck as Sumner mural takes shape
Piper Gordon, 8, is looking forward to seeing the finished mural she helped paint at the Sumner Coastguard Station.
Christchurch
October 20
New chairperson for residents association
Christchurch's Somerfield Residents Association has a new chair - and he intends to apply his knowledge of environmental issues to the role.
Selwyn
October 16
Wearable art set to bring a touch of flamboyance to A&P show
One of the biggest crowds to date is expected to pass through the gates for the 153rd Ellesmere A&P Show on Saturday.
Entertainment
October 15
Play a way to keep Dutch heritage alive
Christchurch Dutch drama group, Toenail Culture Ale, will bring their latest play Marathon to the stage for its opening night on Friday.
Christchurch
October 13
'Won it for the girls': Excavator operator digs in to claim victory over the men
Christchurch digger operator Georgia Lyford beat out 25 men to win a competition which included using an excavator arm to deftly pour a cup of tea and delicately move an egg.
Christchurch
October 10
Splash of colour to liven up Sumner Coastguard Station
This is what the Sumner Coastguard Station will look like after artist Emily Quane and others in the community transform it.
Christchurch
September 30
Hornby women sport new styles for fashion show
Three Christchurch women received style makeovers in recognition of their service to the Hornby community.
Selwyn
September 26
Heavy teddies turned into mental health heroes
A Christchurch school girl is auctioning off the weighted teddy bears she has made to support a youth mental health charity.
Christchurch
September 22
Frankie takes council to school over buses
Canterbury school pupil Frankie Hindson is on a mission to make a difference in her community.
Christchurch
September 16
Jessi's superhero saga ready to take off
New Christchurch author, Jessi Dee, has just released her first book. Not bad for a 7-year-old Halswell school pupil whose real name is Jessica Dippenaar.
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