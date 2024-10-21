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Isabella Adams
isabella.adams@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchOctober 21

All hands on deck as Sumner mural takes shape

Piper Gordon, 8, is looking forward to seeing the finished mural she helped paint at the Sumner Coastguard Station.
All hands on deck as Sumner mural takes shape
All hands on deck as Sumner mural takes shape
ChristchurchOctober 20

New chairperson for residents association

Christchurch's Somerfield Residents Association has a new chair - and he intends to apply his knowledge of environmental issues to the role.
New chairperson for residents association
New chairperson for residents association
SelwynOctober 16

Wearable art set to bring a touch of flamboyance to A&P show

One of the biggest crowds to date is expected to pass through the gates for the 153rd Ellesmere A&P Show on Saturday.
Wearable art set to bring a touch of flamboyance to A&P show
Wearable art set to bring a touch of flamboyance to A&P show
EntertainmentOctober 15

Play a way to keep Dutch heritage alive

Christchurch Dutch drama group, Toenail Culture Ale, will bring their latest play Marathon to the stage for its opening night on Friday.
Play a way to keep Dutch heritage alive
Play a way to keep Dutch heritage alive
ChristchurchOctober 13

'Won it for the girls': Excavator operator digs in to claim victory over the men

Christchurch digger operator Georgia Lyford beat out 25 men to win a competition which included using an excavator arm to deftly pour a cup of tea and delicately move an egg.
'Won it for the girls': Excavator operator digs in to claim victory over the men
'Won it for the girls': Excavator operator digs in to claim victory over the men
ChristchurchOctober 10

Splash of colour to liven up Sumner Coastguard Station

This is what the Sumner Coastguard Station will look like after artist Emily Quane and others in the community transform it.
Splash of colour to liven up Sumner Coastguard Station
Splash of colour to liven up Sumner Coastguard Station
ChristchurchSeptember 30

Hornby women sport new styles for fashion show

Three Christchurch women received style makeovers in recognition of their service to the Hornby community.
Hornby women sport new styles for fashion show
Hornby women sport new styles for fashion show
SelwynSeptember 26

Heavy teddies turned into mental health heroes

A Christchurch school girl is auctioning off the weighted teddy bears she has made to support a youth mental health charity.
Heavy teddies turned into mental health heroes
Heavy teddies turned into mental health heroes
ChristchurchSeptember 22

Frankie takes council to school over buses

Canterbury school pupil Frankie Hindson is on a mission to make a difference in her community.
Frankie takes council to school over buses
Frankie takes council to school over buses
ChristchurchSeptember 16

Jessi's superhero saga ready to take off

New Christchurch author, Jessi Dee, has just released her first book. Not bad for a 7-year-old Halswell school pupil whose real name is Jessica Dippenaar.
Jessi's superhero saga ready to take off
Jessi's superhero saga ready to take off