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Jack Conroy
jack.conroy@cluthaleader.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
March 18
Wrestling with boredom leads to new club
Beware descending the YouTube rabbit hole, because it rarely turns out "armless".
South Otago
January 27
Drivers confused by flood warning signs
The West Otago Community Board is considering changes to its flood signage strategy after it caused confusion for travellers during wet weather last week.
South Otago
January 17
Annual gymkhana event attracts 100 horse riders, 50 bikers
Barry Guthrie, of Lawrence, has held a yearly position perched on a shed above the Lawrence gymkhana grounds to oversee and commentate on the annual gymkhana event.
South Otago
November 1
Heritage Day attracts steady visitor flow
A bout of cloudy weather did not stop people from across Otago joining Lawrence residents in celebrating Lawrence Heritage Day yesterday.
South Otago
October 21
Marking milestone ‘just so lovely’
It is not every day you receive a letter from the Queen, and if you do, it usually means something special has happened.
South Otago
September 30
Holding the shield ‘pretty cool’ treat
One Otago rugby fan received an early birthday present yesterday when he got to hold the Ranfurly Shield as it made a visit to the town a day before he turned 9.
South Otago
August 19
Builder strikes historical gold during cottage work
A rare 200-year-old foreign artefact has been discovered in the wall of a historic Clutha building.
News
July 18
Video games engage youth
News
May 24
Funding boost for Clutha's Project Bruce
A Clutha community support organiser was in high spirits following a large funding boost from the Clutha District Council.Milton’s Project Bruce, formerly the Milton Community Health Trust, has been given a $60,000 cash injection by the CDC.
South Otago
January 12
Annual beach market day held
"Poverty led me to it. I used to sell plants but this pays more," Sarah Gillies, of Milton, said.
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