SECTIONS
Jack Conroy
jack.conroy@cluthaleader.co.nz

Latest

DunedinMarch 18

Wrestling with boredom leads to new club

Beware descending the YouTube rabbit hole, because it rarely turns out "armless".
Wrestling with boredom leads to new club
Wrestling with boredom leads to new club
South OtagoJanuary 27

Drivers confused by flood warning signs

The West Otago Community Board is considering changes to its flood signage strategy after it caused confusion for travellers during wet weather last week.
Drivers confused by flood warning signs
Drivers confused by flood warning signs
South OtagoJanuary 17

Annual gymkhana event attracts 100 horse riders, 50 bikers

Barry Guthrie, of Lawrence, has held a yearly position perched on a shed above the Lawrence gymkhana grounds to oversee and commentate on the annual gymkhana event.
Annual gymkhana event attracts 100 horse riders, 50 bikers
Annual gymkhana event attracts 100 horse riders, 50 bikers
South OtagoNovember 1

Heritage Day attracts steady visitor flow

A bout of cloudy weather did not stop people from across Otago joining Lawrence residents in celebrating Lawrence Heritage Day yesterday.
Heritage Day attracts steady visitor flow
Heritage Day attracts steady visitor flow
South OtagoOctober 21

Marking milestone ‘just so lovely’

It is not every day you receive a letter from the Queen, and if you do, it usually means something special has happened.
Marking milestone ‘just so lovely’
Marking milestone ‘just so lovely’
South OtagoSeptember 30

Holding the shield ‘pretty cool’ treat

One Otago rugby fan received an early birthday present yesterday when he got to hold the Ranfurly Shield as it made a visit to the town a day before he turned 9.
Holding the shield ‘pretty cool’ treat
Holding the shield ‘pretty cool’ treat
South OtagoAugust 19

Builder strikes historical gold during cottage work

A rare 200-year-old foreign artefact has been discovered in the wall of a historic Clutha building.
Builder strikes historical gold during cottage work
Builder strikes historical gold during cottage work
NewsJuly 18

Video games engage youth

NewsMay 24

Funding boost for Clutha's Project Bruce

A Clutha community support organiser was in high spirits following a large funding boost from the Clutha District Council.Milton’s Project Bruce, formerly the Milton Community Health Trust, has been given a $60,000 cash injection by the CDC.
South OtagoJanuary 12

Annual beach market day held

"Poverty led me to it. I used to sell plants but this pays more," Sarah Gillies, of Milton, said.
Annual beach market day held
Annual beach market day held