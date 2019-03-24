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Jack Salter
jack.salter@odt.co.nz

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SportMarch 24

Anderson secures XFC middleweight championship

Giving Brogan Anderson your back is risky.
Anderson secures XFC middleweight championship
Anderson secures XFC middleweight championship
SportMarch 22

XFC middleweight title at stake

Some leather is about to be thrown.
XFC middleweight title at stake
XFC middleweight title at stake
SportDecember 9

Anderson’s US training pays off

Fight fans were treated to a mixed martial arts spectacle when the Xtreme Fighting Championship took place at the Memorial Park Hall in Mosgiel.
Anderson’s US training pays off
Anderson’s US training pays off
SportSeptember 14

Anderson heading back to States for fight training

Things are about to get serious.
Anderson heading back to States for fight training
Anderson heading back to States for fight training
SportAugust 3

Perhaps Parker’s just too nice

Boxing correspondent Jack Salter lists 10 things we learned about Joseph Parker following his loss to Dillian Whyte.
Perhaps Parker’s just too nice
Perhaps Parker’s just too nice
SportJuly 27

Whyte approach for Parker

Boxing correspondent Jack Salter will be reaching for the remote tomorrow morning to watch the Joseph Parker-Dillian Whyte bout and filed these thoughts.
Whyte approach for Parker
Whyte approach for Parker
SportApril 29

Main card delivers in spectacular style

They punched, they kneed and they kicked and grappled.
SportApril 27

Heart and aggression

There will be some sore heads and a few achy limbs today.
Heart and aggression
Heart and aggression
SportMarch 23

Parker tipped to take Joshua the distance but lose on decision

It is just over a week to go until the bout between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker. Jack Salter has a look at the two men.
Parker tipped to take Joshua the distance but lose on decision
Parker tipped to take Joshua the distance but lose on decision
SportDecember 16

Breese makes the grade

Hayden Breese is an extremely patient and well focused man.
Breese makes the grade
Breese makes the grade