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Jack Salter
jack.salter@odt.co.nz
Latest
Sport
March 24
Anderson secures XFC middleweight championship
Giving Brogan Anderson your back is risky.
Sport
March 22
XFC middleweight title at stake
Some leather is about to be thrown.
Sport
December 9
Anderson’s US training pays off
Fight fans were treated to a mixed martial arts spectacle when the Xtreme Fighting Championship took place at the Memorial Park Hall in Mosgiel.
Sport
September 14
Anderson heading back to States for fight training
Things are about to get serious.
Sport
August 3
Perhaps Parker’s just too nice
Boxing correspondent Jack Salter lists 10 things we learned about Joseph Parker following his loss to Dillian Whyte.
Sport
July 27
Whyte approach for Parker
Boxing correspondent Jack Salter will be reaching for the remote tomorrow morning to watch the Joseph Parker-Dillian Whyte bout and filed these thoughts.
Sport
April 29
Main card delivers in spectacular style
They punched, they kneed and they kicked and grappled.
Sport
April 27
Heart and aggression
There will be some sore heads and a few achy limbs today.
Sport
March 23
Parker tipped to take Joshua the distance but lose on decision
It is just over a week to go until the bout between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker. Jack Salter has a look at the two men.
Sport
December 16
Breese makes the grade
Hayden Breese is an extremely patient and well focused man.
View more