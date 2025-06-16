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Jack Ward
jack.ward@starmedia.kiwi

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SportJune 16

Surf lifesavers bound for canoe world champs

Five Taylors Mistake surf lifesavers are trading the ocean waves for river racing as they prepare to represent New Zealand in Portugal next month.
Surf lifesavers bound for canoe world champs
Surf lifesavers bound for canoe world champs
ChristchurchJune 8

'I’m leaving the school in great heart': Retiring Chch principal reflects on a lifetime of learning

Sandra Dentice will leave Whītau School (formerly Linwood North), where she has been principal since 2003, at the end of term 3.
'I’m leaving the school in great heart': Retiring Chch principal reflects on a lifetime of learning
'I’m leaving the school in great heart': Retiring Chch principal reflects on a lifetime of learning
SelwynMay 22

Apprentice baker rises to the top

Canterbury's Delmari Janse Van Rensburg has been living and breathing baking for the past six months.
Apprentice baker rises to the top
Apprentice baker rises to the top
ChristchurchMay 22

Tsunami warning sirens could be reduced

A major shake-up looms for Christchurch's tsunami warning system after testing failed.
Tsunami warning sirens could be reduced
Tsunami warning sirens could be reduced
NationalMay 5

Residents win battle to keep car parks

Christchurch residents will keep 178 on-street car parks after proposed cycleways were dropped from a plan to improve a suburb.
Residents win battle to keep car parks
Residents win battle to keep car parks
ChristchurchMay 4

Residents win battle to keep car parks, ditch cycleways

Christchurch residents will keep 178 on-street car parks after proposed cycleways were dropped from a plan to improve a suburb.
Residents win battle to keep car parks, ditch cycleways
Residents win battle to keep car parks, ditch cycleways
ChristchurchApril 28

Teen robot builder to take on world's best

Christchurch student Rhys Lewis is set to fly to the United States on Saturday to take on the world’s top young robotics experts.
Teen robot builder to take on world's best
Teen robot builder to take on world's best
ChristchurchApril 23

Student buzzing after breaking own world record

A Burnside High School student now holds the Guinness World Record for fastest man to run a half marathon wearing a beekeeping suit.
Student buzzing after breaking own world record
Student buzzing after breaking own world record
ChristchurchApril 11

Speed bumps wanted as Christchurch golfers run 'race track' gauntlet

The Christchurch Golf Club wants speed bumps added to Lake Terrace Rd to prevent a golfer from being seriously hurt crossing the street.
Speed bumps wanted as Christchurch golfers run 'race track' gauntlet
Speed bumps wanted as Christchurch golfers run 'race track' gauntlet
ChristchurchApril 10

Emotional farewell for felled oak trees

Christchurch residents gathered to say their last goodbyes to a row of oak trees before they were felled.
Emotional farewell for felled oak trees
Emotional farewell for felled oak trees