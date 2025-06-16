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Jack Ward
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Latest
Sport
June 16
Surf lifesavers bound for canoe world champs
Five Taylors Mistake surf lifesavers are trading the ocean waves for river racing as they prepare to represent New Zealand in Portugal next month.
Christchurch
June 8
'I’m leaving the school in great heart': Retiring Chch principal reflects on a lifetime of learning
Sandra Dentice will leave Whītau School (formerly Linwood North), where she has been principal since 2003, at the end of term 3.
Selwyn
May 22
Apprentice baker rises to the top
Canterbury's Delmari Janse Van Rensburg has been living and breathing baking for the past six months.
Christchurch
May 22
Tsunami warning sirens could be reduced
A major shake-up looms for Christchurch's tsunami warning system after testing failed.
National
May 5
Residents win battle to keep car parks
Christchurch residents will keep 178 on-street car parks after proposed cycleways were dropped from a plan to improve a suburb.
Christchurch
May 4
Residents win battle to keep car parks, ditch cycleways
Christchurch residents will keep 178 on-street car parks after proposed cycleways were dropped from a plan to improve a suburb.
Christchurch
April 28
Teen robot builder to take on world's best
Christchurch student Rhys Lewis is set to fly to the United States on Saturday to take on the world’s top young robotics experts.
Christchurch
April 23
Student buzzing after breaking own world record
A Burnside High School student now holds the Guinness World Record for fastest man to run a half marathon wearing a beekeeping suit.
Christchurch
April 11
Speed bumps wanted as Christchurch golfers run 'race track' gauntlet
The Christchurch Golf Club wants speed bumps added to Lake Terrace Rd to prevent a golfer from being seriously hurt crossing the street.
Christchurch
April 10
Emotional farewell for felled oak trees
Christchurch residents gathered to say their last goodbyes to a row of oak trees before they were felled.
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