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Jacob McSweeny
jacob.mcsweeney@odt.co.nz

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Life & StyleJanuary 8

Tattoos commemorate family story

The artwork covering much of the top half of Chris Dick’s body is all about family.
Tattoos commemorate family story
Tattoos commemorate family story
BusinessJanuary 6

Venture serving up savoury, sweet treats

A new cafe selling Korean and American style waffles has opened in Dunedin.
Venture serving up savoury, sweet treats
Venture serving up savoury, sweet treats
BusinessJanuary 4

Working remotely takes off at Contact

From February, Contact Energy will significantly reduce the amount of office space it takes in Dunedin as it allows its call centre staff to "work from anywhere".
Life & StyleJanuary 4

Inspired by the sun’s nourishment

Prudence Jopson’s arms - covered in fruit and vegetables on one side, with flower patterns on the other - are products of the sun.
Inspired by the sun’s nourishment
Inspired by the sun’s nourishment
BusinessJanuary 4

Mover makes mighty strides

It was a big year for in demand Southern Furniture Movers, with revenue rising as much as 70% on last year. Managing director Teressa Grigg tells Jacob McSweeny about how it all started with a baby and $4000 in the bank.
Mover makes mighty strides
Mover makes mighty strides
Life & StyleJanuary 3

Making a lasting impact

There are not many professions where you sit and needle someone for hours on end, sometimes days. Three of Dunedin’s top tattoo artists speak with reporter Jacob McSweeny about how their profession has changed over the years.
Making a lasting impact
Making a lasting impact
DunedinDecember 30

Footsteps created path to knighthood

There came a time in 2008 when Ian Taylor had made up his mind to shut down Animation Research Ltd after a deal had gone awry in India.
Footsteps created path to knighthood
Footsteps created path to knighthood
BusinessDecember 30

Outgrowing site a ‘milestone’ for firm

Six years ago, Dunedin brothers Mark and Greg Fahey were starting their container logistics business out of, well, a shipping container.
Outgrowing site a ‘milestone’ for firm
Outgrowing site a ‘milestone’ for firm
BusinessDecember 29

Outgoing gym owner glad to have helped women

After nearly two decades running what is now Inspiring Women, Tania Grave has sold her gym and is moving on to focus on her work as a celebrant.
Outgoing gym owner glad to have helped women
Outgoing gym owner glad to have helped women
BusinessDecember 27

Hard study to become valuer but never dull

The world of property — both residential and commercial — is booming. And when things move fast it’s hard to work out an accurate valuation. Adam Binns Commercial Ltd director Adam Binns and valuer Chris Scott talk to Jacob McSweeny about the demand for their services and the optimism they have for the Dunedin cityscape.
Hard study to become valuer but never dull
Hard study to become valuer but never dull