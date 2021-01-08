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Jacob McSweeny
jacob.mcsweeney@odt.co.nz
Latest
Life & Style
January 8
Tattoos commemorate family story
The artwork covering much of the top half of Chris Dick’s body is all about family.
Business
January 6
Venture serving up savoury, sweet treats
A new cafe selling Korean and American style waffles has opened in Dunedin.
Business
January 4
Working remotely takes off at Contact
From February, Contact Energy will significantly reduce the amount of office space it takes in Dunedin as it allows its call centre staff to "work from anywhere".
Life & Style
January 4
Inspired by the sun’s nourishment
Prudence Jopson’s arms - covered in fruit and vegetables on one side, with flower patterns on the other - are products of the sun.
Business
January 4
Mover makes mighty strides
It was a big year for in demand Southern Furniture Movers, with revenue rising as much as 70% on last year. Managing director Teressa Grigg tells Jacob McSweeny about how it all started with a baby and $4000 in the bank.
Life & Style
January 3
Making a lasting impact
There are not many professions where you sit and needle someone for hours on end, sometimes days. Three of Dunedin’s top tattoo artists speak with reporter Jacob McSweeny about how their profession has changed over the years.
Dunedin
December 30
Footsteps created path to knighthood
There came a time in 2008 when Ian Taylor had made up his mind to shut down Animation Research Ltd after a deal had gone awry in India.
Business
December 30
Outgrowing site a ‘milestone’ for firm
Six years ago, Dunedin brothers Mark and Greg Fahey were starting their container logistics business out of, well, a shipping container.
Business
December 29
Outgoing gym owner glad to have helped women
After nearly two decades running what is now Inspiring Women, Tania Grave has sold her gym and is moving on to focus on her work as a celebrant.
Business
December 27
Hard study to become valuer but never dull
The world of property — both residential and commercial — is booming. And when things move fast it’s hard to work out an accurate valuation. Adam Binns Commercial Ltd director Adam Binns and valuer Chris Scott talk to Jacob McSweeny about the demand for their services and the optimism they have for the Dunedin cityscape.
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