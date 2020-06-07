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Jacob Page
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SportJune 7

Christchurch gymnast calls time on Olympic career amidst Tokyo uncertainty

Olympic gymnast Courtney McGregor has retired from the sport to focus on a career in medicine.
Christchurch gymnast calls time on Olympic career amidst Tokyo uncertainty
Christchurch gymnast calls time on Olympic career amidst Tokyo uncertainty
ChristchurchMay 29

Running for fitness becomes global goal

A Christchurch Hospital physiotherapist's desire to “lose a few pounds” after university has taken him all around the world one fast footstep at a time.
Running for fitness becomes global goal
Running for fitness becomes global goal
SportMay 28

Fahey eager to make most of US opportunity

Former Burnside High School volleyballer Tasmyn Fahey refused to play the sport at first - but now it has opened up international career opportunities she intends to capitalise on.
Fahey eager to make most of US opportunity
Fahey eager to make most of US opportunity
SportMay 28

Volleyball before architecture for rising Riccarton star

Volleyballer Petra Manderson considers herself one of the lucky ones.
Volleyball before architecture for rising Riccarton star
Volleyball before architecture for rising Riccarton star
SportMay 15

Ransley steps on the gas to catch Esports Cup leaders

Canterbury driver Jaden Ransley sits in outright second after a consistent night in the seventh round of the Esports Cup car racing event.
Ransley steps on the gas to catch Esports Cup leaders
Ransley steps on the gas to catch Esports Cup leaders
SelwynMay 13

Chalk activity stations: New way to exercise in Selwyn

The Selwyn Sports Trust has launched two initiatives to get people more active in their communities.
Chalk activity stations: New way to exercise in Selwyn
Chalk activity stations: New way to exercise in Selwyn
SportMay 7

From Russia, with Robbie

Robbie Harlow’s Russian rugby adventure has been an eye-opener in more ways than one.
From Russia, with Robbie
From Russia, with Robbie
SportMay 7

Canterbury driver races into second in Esports Cup

Jaden Ransley is up to second in the Esports Cup car racing standings after his first podium finish of the competition last night.
Canterbury driver races into second in Esports Cup
Canterbury driver races into second in Esports Cup
SportMay 6

Meredith plans to help build national pathways

Canterbury tennis coach Matt Meredith hopes he can play his part in helping home-grown talent make the big time.
Meredith plans to help build national pathways
Meredith plans to help build national pathways
SportMay 4

Former St Andrew’s star earns Junior Tall Blacks call up

Cooking at home with his family is not what Canterbury basketballer Mac Stodart thought he would be doing at this stage of the year.
Former St Andrew’s star earns Junior Tall Blacks call up
Former St Andrew’s star earns Junior Tall Blacks call up