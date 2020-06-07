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Latest
Sport
June 7
Christchurch gymnast calls time on Olympic career amidst Tokyo uncertainty
Olympic gymnast Courtney McGregor has retired from the sport to focus on a career in medicine.
Christchurch
May 29
Running for fitness becomes global goal
A Christchurch Hospital physiotherapist's desire to “lose a few pounds” after university has taken him all around the world one fast footstep at a time.
Sport
May 28
Fahey eager to make most of US opportunity
Former Burnside High School volleyballer Tasmyn Fahey refused to play the sport at first - but now it has opened up international career opportunities she intends to capitalise on.
Sport
May 28
Volleyball before architecture for rising Riccarton star
Volleyballer Petra Manderson considers herself one of the lucky ones.
Sport
May 15
Ransley steps on the gas to catch Esports Cup leaders
Canterbury driver Jaden Ransley sits in outright second after a consistent night in the seventh round of the Esports Cup car racing event.
Selwyn
May 13
Chalk activity stations: New way to exercise in Selwyn
The Selwyn Sports Trust has launched two initiatives to get people more active in their communities.
Sport
May 7
From Russia, with Robbie
Robbie Harlow’s Russian rugby adventure has been an eye-opener in more ways than one.
Sport
May 7
Canterbury driver races into second in Esports Cup
Jaden Ransley is up to second in the Esports Cup car racing standings after his first podium finish of the competition last night.
Sport
May 6
Meredith plans to help build national pathways
Canterbury tennis coach Matt Meredith hopes he can play his part in helping home-grown talent make the big time.
Sport
May 4
Former St Andrew’s star earns Junior Tall Blacks call up
Cooking at home with his family is not what Canterbury basketballer Mac Stodart thought he would be doing at this stage of the year.
View more