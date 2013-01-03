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Jade Tau Tau
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Latest
News
January 3
Extreme fitness challenge: 'Only three workouts to go!'
Week 5 Day 15: Wow! I've only got 3 more TribeFIT sessions to go after today and I'm a little sad (unthinkable I know). At the start I saw it as a bit of fun but after the first session I was just trying to see if I could survive 6 whole weeks of this and I'd be super proud of myself if I made it - but now with only a handful of sessions left I'm starting to think "what the hell am I going to do now?"
News
November 15
Go from 'fat storer' to fat burner (Part II)
Important: If you haven't read Part 1 then go back and read it here now. In the first article I let you in on why you need to keep your body in a constant "shock zone", because when you keep your body "confused" it has trouble adapting to your exercise programme and the result is increased body-fuel (fat) consumption. ODT Online Advertorial