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Jade Tau Tau
jade.tautau@alliedpress.co.nz

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NewsJanuary 3

Extreme fitness challenge: 'Only three workouts to go!'

Week 5 Day 15: Wow! I've only got 3 more TribeFIT sessions to go after today and I'm a little sad (unthinkable I know). At the start I saw  it as a bit of fun but after the first session I was just trying to see if I could survive 6 whole weeks of this and I'd be super proud of myself if I made it - but now with only a handful of sessions left I'm starting to think &quot;what the hell am I going to do now?&quot; 
Extreme fitness challenge: 'Only three workouts to go!'
Extreme fitness challenge: 'Only three workouts to go!'
NewsNovember 15

Go from 'fat storer' to fat burner (Part II)

Important: If you haven't read Part 1 then go back and read it here now. In the first article I let you in on why you need to keep your body in a constant &quot;shock zone&quot;, because when you keep your body &quot;confused&quot; it has trouble adapting to your exercise programme and the result is increased body-fuel (fat) consumption. ODT Online Advertorial 
Go from 'fat storer' to fat burner (Part II)
Go from 'fat storer' to fat burner (Part II)