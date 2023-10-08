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Jaime Cunningham
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Latest
Rugby
October 8
The winning stone: Southbridge finish UK rugby tour with proposal
For some, rugby tours aren’t all about rugby - and that was the case for a Southbridge player who proposed to his partner after his team’s final game in Scotland.
Sport
October 6
Papanui fundraiser line-up promises plenty of punch
A number of national and South Island champions will headline Papanui Boxing Club’s heavy hitters fundraising event, which returns for an eighth year on Saturday.
Football
September 29
Cashmere Technical face league newcomers
Cashmere Technical will be playing their own game when they come up against Petone in the second round of the National League on Saturday.
Sport
September 28
Canterbury University claim coveted national championship shield
An unbeaten campaign at the national tertiary netball championships has seen Canterbury University claim the tertiary series for the first time since 2007.
Sport
September 26
Tyro makes waves with surprise wins
Christchurch surfer Jack Tyro has achieved his goal of competing in a World Surf League longboarding event for the first time.
Rugby
September 22
Cantabrian Tahlor-made for a big future
Just over a year ago, Tahlor Cahill’s confidence took a tumble when he missed out on the Crusaders under-20s. But since then he has gone from strength to strength.
Rugby
September 22
'Very special for our club': The rise of HSOB Light Bears
When High School Old Boys looked to field their first-ever under-85kg team last year, the goal was to go all the way.
Football
September 21
United eye fourth title of the season as National League kicks off
Christchurch United will have little time to celebrate their historic treble feat before they meet Eastern Suburbs in the opening round of the National League on Sunday.
Sport
September 18
Young Rolleston softballer to take a swing at World Cup qualifiers
Rolleston College student Caitlin Henderson has made the Junior White Sox squad to play in the under-18 women’s World Cup Oceania qualifiers in November.
Rugby
September 14
Light Bears look forward to first under-85kg final
High Schools Old Boys’ Light Bears will take on the Takapuna Bombers in the under-85kg National Club Cup final on Saturday.
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