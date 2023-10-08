SECTIONS
Jaime Cunningham
jaime.cunningham@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

RugbyOctober 8

The winning stone: Southbridge finish UK rugby tour with proposal

For some, rugby tours aren’t all about rugby - and that was the case for a Southbridge player who proposed to his partner after his team’s final game in Scotland.
The winning stone: Southbridge finish UK rugby tour with proposal
The winning stone: Southbridge finish UK rugby tour with proposal
SportOctober 6

Papanui fundraiser line-up promises plenty of punch

A number of national and South Island champions will headline Papanui Boxing Club’s heavy hitters fundraising event, which returns for an eighth year on Saturday.
Papanui fundraiser line-up promises plenty of punch
Papanui fundraiser line-up promises plenty of punch
FootballSeptember 29

Cashmere Technical face league newcomers

Cashmere Technical will be playing their own game when they come up against Petone in the second round of the National League on Saturday.
Cashmere Technical face league newcomers
Cashmere Technical face league newcomers
SportSeptember 28

Canterbury University claim coveted national championship shield

An unbeaten campaign at the national tertiary netball championships has seen Canterbury University claim the tertiary series for the first time since 2007.
Canterbury University claim coveted national championship shield
Canterbury University claim coveted national championship shield
SportSeptember 26

Tyro makes waves with surprise wins

Christchurch surfer Jack Tyro has achieved his goal of competing in a World Surf League longboarding event for the first time.
Tyro makes waves with surprise wins
Tyro makes waves with surprise wins
RugbySeptember 22

Cantabrian Tahlor-made for a big future

Just over a year ago, Tahlor Cahill’s confidence took a tumble when he missed out on the Crusaders under-20s. But since then he has gone from strength to strength.
Cantabrian Tahlor-made for a big future
Cantabrian Tahlor-made for a big future
RugbySeptember 22

'Very special for our club': The rise of HSOB Light Bears

When High School Old Boys looked to field their first-ever under-85kg team last year, the goal was to go all the way.
'Very special for our club': The rise of HSOB Light Bears
'Very special for our club': The rise of HSOB Light Bears
FootballSeptember 21

United eye fourth title of the season as National League kicks off

Christchurch United will have little time to celebrate their historic treble feat before they meet Eastern Suburbs in the opening round of the National League on Sunday.
United eye fourth title of the season as National League kicks off
United eye fourth title of the season as National League kicks off
SportSeptember 18

Young Rolleston softballer to take a swing at World Cup qualifiers

Rolleston College student Caitlin Henderson has made the Junior White Sox squad to play in the under-18 women’s World Cup Oceania qualifiers in November.
Young Rolleston softballer to take a swing at World Cup qualifiers
Young Rolleston softballer to take a swing at World Cup qualifiers
RugbySeptember 14

Light Bears look forward to first under-85kg final

High Schools Old Boys’ Light Bears will take on the Takapuna Bombers in the under-85kg National Club Cup final on Saturday.
Light Bears look forward to first under-85kg final
Light Bears look forward to first under-85kg final