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Latest
Queenstown
May 4
Full houses for Big Yin
Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly's first stand-up shows in Otago in five years are on course to be a sell-out in Queenstown, with ticket sales ''extremely heavy and only a handful left'', while Dunedin has already sold out.
Queenstown
May 2
Commissioner aid to local film scene
Kevin Jennings says his recent accreditation as the only certified film commissioner in the southern hemisphere will help bring more co-productions to Otago and Southland.
Queenstown
April 30
'Extremely lucky' to survive plunge
Two young British men living in Queenstown are ''extremely lucky'' to have survived when their SUV plunged 30m from Kingston Rd into a ravine in an area known as the Devil's Staircase.
Queenstown
April 29
Arrowtown pair 'stoked' to be in grand final
Arrowtown pair Bec Stanley and Jaimie Stodler are ''absolutely stoked'' to be in this Sunday's Masterchef New Zealand final, but are remaining tight lipped about its outcome.
Queenstown
April 28
Cool start for resort as snow blankets hills
Queenstown awoke to a wintry blast today with the heaviest snowfall seen on mountain peaks so far this year.
Queenstown
April 28
Touch of winter
Queenstown and Wanaka awoke to a wintry blast yesterday with the heaviest snowfall seen on mountain peaks so far this year.
Dunedin
April 28
Seniors celebrate
The Wakatipu Senior Citizens Association was congratulated on 45 years of ''great community service and enjoyment'' by Queenstown Lakes Mayor Vanessa van Uden last week.
Queenstown
April 28
Heading south for the winter
Chart-topping New Zealand pop and rock stars Julia Deans and Anika Moa embark on their ''New Hearts Tourette'' together, the first chapter in a tour to be played over 12 months.
Queenstown
April 28
Director no stranger to 'Superstar'
Playing the Son of God in Jesus Christ Superstar can be a cross to bear, but it is a challenge director Marty Newell is familiar with, having played the lead role in Queenstown 15 years ago.
Queenstown
April 28
Hope Trenz will return South
More than 40 tourism operators from the Southern Lakes are bound for Trenz 2014, but it is not known yet if New Zealand's biggest travel trade show will be held in Queenstown next year.
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