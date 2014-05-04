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QueenstownMay 4

Full houses for Big Yin

Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly's first stand-up shows in Otago in five years are on course to be a sell-out in Queenstown, with ticket sales ''extremely heavy and only a handful left'', while Dunedin has already sold out.
Full houses for Big Yin
Full houses for Big Yin
QueenstownMay 2

Commissioner aid to local film scene

Kevin Jennings says his recent accreditation as the only certified film commissioner in the southern hemisphere will help bring more co-productions to Otago and Southland.
Commissioner aid to local film scene
Commissioner aid to local film scene
QueenstownApril 30

'Extremely lucky' to survive plunge

Two young British men living in Queenstown are ''extremely lucky'' to have survived when their SUV plunged 30m from Kingston Rd into a ravine in an area known as the Devil's Staircase.
'Extremely lucky' to survive plunge
'Extremely lucky' to survive plunge
QueenstownApril 29

Arrowtown pair 'stoked' to be in grand final

Arrowtown pair Bec Stanley and Jaimie Stodler are ''absolutely stoked'' to be in this Sunday's Masterchef New Zealand final, but are remaining tight lipped about its outcome.
Arrowtown pair 'stoked' to be in grand final
Arrowtown pair 'stoked' to be in grand final
QueenstownApril 28

Cool start for resort as snow blankets hills

Queenstown awoke to a wintry blast today with the heaviest snowfall seen on mountain peaks so far this year.
QueenstownApril 28

Touch of winter

Queenstown and Wanaka awoke to a wintry blast yesterday with the heaviest snowfall seen on mountain peaks so far this year.
DunedinApril 28

Seniors celebrate

The Wakatipu Senior Citizens Association was congratulated on 45 years of ''great community service and enjoyment'' by Queenstown Lakes Mayor Vanessa van Uden last week.
Seniors celebrate
Seniors celebrate
QueenstownApril 28

Heading south for the winter

Chart-topping New Zealand pop and rock stars Julia Deans and Anika Moa embark on their ''New Hearts Tourette'' together, the first chapter in a tour to be played over 12 months.
Heading south for the winter
Heading south for the winter
QueenstownApril 28

Director no stranger to 'Superstar'

Playing the Son of God in Jesus Christ Superstar can be a cross to bear, but it is a challenge director Marty Newell is familiar with, having played the lead role in Queenstown 15 years ago.
QueenstownApril 28

Hope Trenz will return South

More than 40 tourism operators from the Southern Lakes are bound for Trenz 2014, but it is not known yet if New Zealand's biggest travel trade show will be held in Queenstown next year.