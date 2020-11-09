GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
James Hall
james.hall@odt.co.nz
Latest
Queenstown
November 9
Welcome to Greenstown: Resort transforms for global launch
Queenstown played host to the launch of Xbox's next generation gaming console in spectacular fashion with an event livestreamed all over the world last night.
Dunedin
October 29
Convertible catches fire in Roslyn
Emergency services were called to Highgate this afternoon after a convertible Alfa Romeo caught fire.
National
October 17
Labour wins party vote in every South Island electorate
The party vote in the South was a major contributing factor in the Labour Party's resounding win last night.
National
September 29
Latest Covid cluster 'tied up': Will Auckland move to Level 1?
New Zealand's only remaining cluster of Covid-19 cases looks to have been stamped out after having just one new case linked to it in two weeks.
Canterbury
September 1
'Couldn't have asked for better' as snow blankets blaze
Mayor Graham Smith says the Mackenzie District "couldn't have asked for better" in regards to overnight snowfall which helped contain the large blaze near Lake Pukaki.
Southland
June 4
Carrots turn side of Southland highway orange
It has long been said that eating carrots helps improve your eyesight. But you would be forgiven for thinking you were seeing things if you drove the Waipahi Highway in the last 12 hours or so.
Dunedin
May 2
No reported cases of Covid-19 in South for two weeks
As of today, active cases of Covid-19 in the South have dropped into single digits and the district has now gone 14 straight days without a new case of the virus being reported.
Dunedin
April 16
'Not OK': PM on staff abused over vaccine shortage
There are "hundreds and thousands" of flu vaccine doses in the South Island and people taking out their frustration on Dunedin healthcare workers is "not OK", the Prime Minister says.
Dunedin
April 16
Number of active cases, recoveries in South revealed
There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the Southern DHB area over the latest reporting period.
Food & Wine
March 6
Otago burgers ranked in top 10
Sometimes it can be hard to find a good burger but it seems Otago residents don't have to look too far for one after burgers from three restaurants in the region were ranked in the top 10 in the country.
View more