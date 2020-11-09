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James Hall
james.hall@odt.co.nz

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QueenstownNovember 9

Welcome to Greenstown: Resort transforms for global launch

Queenstown played host to the launch of Xbox's next generation gaming console in spectacular fashion with an event livestreamed all over the world last night.
Welcome to Greenstown: Resort transforms for global launch
Welcome to Greenstown: Resort transforms for global launch
DunedinOctober 29

Convertible catches fire in Roslyn

Emergency services were called to Highgate this afternoon after a convertible Alfa Romeo caught fire.
Convertible catches fire in Roslyn
Convertible catches fire in Roslyn
NationalOctober 17

Labour wins party vote in every South Island electorate

The party vote in the South was a major contributing factor in the Labour Party's resounding win last night.
Labour wins party vote in every South Island electorate
Labour wins party vote in every South Island electorate
NationalSeptember 29

Latest Covid cluster 'tied up': Will Auckland move to Level 1?

New Zealand's only remaining cluster of Covid-19 cases looks to have been stamped out after having just one new case linked to it in two weeks.
Latest Covid cluster 'tied up': Will Auckland move to Level 1?
Latest Covid cluster 'tied up': Will Auckland move to Level 1?
CanterburySeptember 1

'Couldn't have asked for better' as snow blankets blaze

Mayor Graham Smith says the Mackenzie District "couldn't have asked for better" in regards to overnight snowfall which helped contain the large blaze near Lake Pukaki.
'Couldn't have asked for better' as snow blankets blaze
'Couldn't have asked for better' as snow blankets blaze
SouthlandJune 4

Carrots turn side of Southland highway orange

It has long been said that eating carrots helps improve your eyesight. But you would be forgiven for thinking you were seeing things if you drove the Waipahi Highway in the last 12 hours or so.
Carrots turn side of Southland highway orange
Carrots turn side of Southland highway orange
DunedinMay 2

No reported cases of Covid-19 in South for two weeks

As of today, active cases of Covid-19 in the South have dropped into single digits and the district has now gone 14 straight days without a new case of the virus being reported.
DunedinApril 16

'Not OK': PM on staff abused over vaccine shortage

There are "hundreds and thousands" of flu vaccine doses in the South Island and people taking out their frustration on Dunedin healthcare workers is "not OK", the Prime Minister says.
DunedinApril 16

Number of active cases, recoveries in South revealed

There have been no new cases of coronavirus in the Southern DHB area over the latest reporting period.
Number of active cases, recoveries in South revealed
Number of active cases, recoveries in South revealed
Food & WineMarch 6

Otago burgers ranked in top 10

Sometimes it can be hard to find a good burger but it seems Otago residents don't have to look too far for one after burgers from three restaurants in the region were ranked in the top 10 in the country.
Otago burgers ranked in top 10
Otago burgers ranked in top 10