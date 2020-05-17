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Jan Aitken
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Latest
The Mix
May 17
Quieter time chance to reappraise success
The idea of success and being successful can come with a lot of pressure.
The Mix
May 3
Remarkable times bring opportunity
How was the April challenge to build mental strength and resilience, asks life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
April 19
Embrace your natural curiosities
It’s said that "curiosity killed the cat”. My cat’s curiosity is principally applied to the inside of its own eyelids, and so far that hasn’t done it any harm, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
April 5
Make mindfulness part of your life
A lot has happened since I set the last challenge to improve our sleep routine with the aim of helping us get a better quality sleep, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
March 8
Relaxing into a good night’s sleep
Changing habits can be a process, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
February 16
Listen and you will hear
In among all that background noise there are people saying things they'd like someone to hear, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
February 2
Setting ourselves some challenges
In the first column of the year I promised I’d set us all a challenge to start doing things differently, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
January 19
Values that stand the test of time
It's time to put values to work in the interests of the future, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
The Mix
December 22
Focusing on the better memories
Jan Aitken says it's been one of the toughest years of her life. So why is she celebrating?
The Mix
November 24
Reclaiming the fun of Christmas
If you get stressed out in the Christmas season, perhaps it's time to think about doing things differently, Jan Aitken writes.
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