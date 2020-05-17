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Jan Aitken
janaitken@ihug.co.nz

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The MixMay 17

Quieter time chance to reappraise success

The idea of success and being successful can come with a lot of pressure.
Quieter time chance to reappraise success
Quieter time chance to reappraise success
The MixMay 3

Remarkable times bring opportunity

How was the April challenge to build mental strength and resilience, asks life coach Jan Aitken.
Remarkable times bring opportunity
Remarkable times bring opportunity
The MixApril 19

Embrace your natural curiosities

It’s said that "curiosity killed the cat”. My cat’s curiosity is principally applied to the inside of its own eyelids, and so far that hasn’t done it any harm, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
Embrace your natural curiosities
Embrace your natural curiosities
The MixApril 5

Make mindfulness part of your life

A lot has happened since I set the last challenge to improve our sleep routine with the aim of helping us get a better quality sleep, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
Make mindfulness part of your life
Make mindfulness part of your life
The MixMarch 8

Relaxing into a good night’s sleep

Changing habits can be a process, writes life coach Jan Aitken. 
Relaxing into a good night’s sleep
Relaxing into a good night’s sleep
The MixFebruary 16

Listen and you will hear

In among all that background noise there are people saying things they'd like someone to hear, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
Listen and you will hear
Listen and you will hear
The MixFebruary 2

Setting ourselves some challenges

In the first column of the year I promised I’d set us all a challenge to start doing things differently, writes life coach Jan Aitken.
Setting ourselves some challenges
Setting ourselves some challenges
The MixJanuary 19

Values that stand the test of time

It's time to put values to work in the interests of the future, writes life coach Jan Aitken. 
Values that stand the test of time
Values that stand the test of time
The MixDecember 22

Focusing on the better memories

Jan Aitken says it's been one of the toughest years of her life. So why is she celebrating?
Focusing on the better memories
Focusing on the better memories
The MixNovember 24

Reclaiming the fun of Christmas

 If you get stressed out in the Christmas season, perhaps it's time to think about doing things differently, Jan Aitken writes.
Reclaiming the fun of Christmas
Reclaiming the fun of Christmas