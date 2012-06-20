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Jane Dawber
jane.dawber@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
June 20
Cycling has it over walking
News
January 10
The best of 2010 - Jane Dawber
Today, Otago Daily Times photographer Jane Dawber presents her best photos of the year.
Sport
September 17
Hockey: Skipper still on high after win
Southern Men striker Chris Ashton might never come down from the high of beating Canterbury.
News
February 24
Orientation: Going to extremes
Taking part in the Fresher Comp Mountain Dew xtreme challenge on the Museum Lawn yesterday are Emma Luxton, Malcolm Morrison and Gus Patterson.
Business
February 5
Retailers Association predicting a difficult year
Southern retailers are in for another difficult year and the key to boosting lagging bottom-line profits lies in close scrutiny of stock buying and inventories, according to the New Zealand Retailers Association.
Dunedin
March 17
Reunion for nursing class
The Dunedin nursing class of 1968 gathered to celebrate their 40th reunion on Saturday.
Dunedin
March 16
Hefty haul at Tautuku Fishing Club competition
About 200 people competed in the 31st Tautuku Fishing Club competition on Saturday, in 60 boats in brilliant weather, fishing from Moeraki to Bull Creek.