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Jane Dawber
jane.dawber@odt.co.nz

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NewsJune 20

Cycling has it over walking

Cycling has it over walking
Cycling has it over walking
NewsJanuary 10

The best of 2010 - Jane Dawber

Today, Otago Daily Times photographer Jane Dawber presents her best photos of the year.
SportSeptember 17

Hockey: Skipper still on high after win

Southern Men striker Chris Ashton might never come down from the high of beating Canterbury.
Hockey: Skipper still on high after win
Hockey: Skipper still on high after win
NewsFebruary 24

Orientation: Going to extremes

Taking part in the Fresher Comp Mountain Dew xtreme challenge on the Museum Lawn yesterday are Emma Luxton, Malcolm Morrison and Gus Patterson.
BusinessFebruary 5

Retailers Association predicting a difficult year

Southern retailers are in for another difficult year and the key to boosting lagging bottom-line profits lies in close scrutiny of stock buying and inventories, according to the New Zealand Retailers Association.
Retailers Association predicting a difficult year
Retailers Association predicting a difficult year
DunedinMarch 17

Reunion for nursing class

The Dunedin nursing class of 1968 gathered to celebrate their 40th reunion on Saturday.
Reunion for nursing class
Reunion for nursing class
DunedinMarch 16

Hefty haul at Tautuku Fishing Club competition

About 200 people competed in the 31st Tautuku Fishing Club competition on Saturday, in 60 boats in brilliant weather, fishing from Moeraki to Bull Creek.
Hefty haul at Tautuku Fishing Club competition
Hefty haul at Tautuku Fishing Club competition