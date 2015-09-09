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Janice Murphy
janice.murphy@odt.co.nz
Latest
Home & Garden
September 9
Beekeeping basics for beginners
Beekeeping is a growing hobby but there is a lot to learn, especially when you are starting out.
Entertainment
November 9
Bookmarks: Memoirs
Kenny Rogers and John Rowles are two very different singers with something in common - each is marking 50 years in the entertainment industry with a book.
Food & Wine
July 22
Make the most of the daily grind
Some meat, some flavourings and some imagination - Janice Murphy learns how simple it is to make sausages at home.
Food & Wine
July 12
Show me the whey
Creamy camembert, fresh feta or a beautiful blue - all these cheeses and more can easily be made at home using ordinary kitchen equipment. Janice Murphy finds out how.
Food & Wine
July 12
Living life in pursuit of his art
Dave Milner has been a cheesemaker for more than 20 years.
News
February 12
Recalling the cute and nasty, birds and bees, gorse and trees
Right when we want to be basking in summer sun, here comes the long white cloud.
News
December 18
Indiana Jones school of bee pursuit calls keeping skills into question
The call came while I was at lunch: "Your bees are swarming and they're at the neighbour's".
News
December 4
Town and Country: In almost every aspect - could do better
Could do better. It's a comment that blighted my report card all the years I was at school, even on one rare occasion when I topped the class. And I still feel the burden almost half a century on.
News
November 20
Here, there, everywhere when you want them in one basket
Eggs in the hedge, in the woolshed, in the mint patch; eggs on a shelf in the garage, down the driveway, in the coppice: we're sick of our hens running wild and laying everywhere but the henhouse.
News
November 6
Town and Country: All abuzz as bees keep on multiplying
Our place seems to be great for breeding.
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