SECTIONS
Janice Murphy
janice.murphy@odt.co.nz

Latest

Home & GardenSeptember 9

Beekeeping basics for beginners

Beekeeping is a growing hobby but there is a lot to learn, especially when you are starting out.
EntertainmentNovember 9

Bookmarks: Memoirs

Kenny Rogers and John Rowles are two very different singers with something in common - each is marking 50 years in the entertainment industry with a book.
Bookmarks: Memoirs
Bookmarks: Memoirs
Food & WineJuly 22

Make the most of the daily grind

Some meat, some flavourings and some imagination - Janice Murphy learns how simple it is to make sausages at home.
Food & WineJuly 12

Show me the whey

Creamy camembert, fresh feta or a beautiful blue - all these cheeses and more can easily be made at home using ordinary kitchen equipment. Janice Murphy finds out how.
Food & WineJuly 12

Living life in pursuit of his art

Dave Milner has been a cheesemaker for more than 20 years.
Living life in pursuit of his art
Living life in pursuit of his art
NewsFebruary 12

Recalling the cute and nasty, birds and bees, gorse and trees

Right when we want to be basking in summer sun, here comes the long white cloud.
NewsDecember 18

Indiana Jones school of bee pursuit calls keeping skills into question

The call came while I was at lunch: &quot;Your bees are swarming and they're at the neighbour's&quot;.
NewsDecember 4

Town and Country: In almost every aspect - could do better

Could do better. It's a comment that blighted my report card all the years I was at school, even on one rare occasion when I topped the class. And I still feel the burden almost half a century on.
NewsNovember 20

Here, there, everywhere when you want them in one basket

Eggs in the hedge, in the woolshed, in the mint patch; eggs on a shelf in the garage, down the driveway, in the coppice: we're sick of our hens running wild and laying everywhere but the henhouse.
NewsNovember 6

Town and Country: All abuzz as bees keep on multiplying

Our place seems to be great for breeding.