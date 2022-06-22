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Jared Morgan
jared.morgan@alliedpress.co.nz

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Central OtagoJune 22

‘Perfect set-up’ for hoar frost across region

As promised, Central Otago woke to picture postcard-like hoar frost conditions yesterday.
‘Perfect set-up’ for hoar frost across region
‘Perfect set-up’ for hoar frost across region
Central OtagoJune 21

Hoar frost in Central; temps drop to minus 10

Central Otago woke to hoar frost conditions this morning, while up the road in Omarama the temperature plunged to a bone-chilling -10.9degC.
Hoar frost in Central; temps drop to minus 10
Hoar frost in Central; temps drop to minus 10
Central OtagoJune 21

Winter chill indicates hoar frost

The shortest day also marked the coldest day so far this winter across Central Otago with conditions ripe for the hoar frosts the region is famed for.
Winter chill indicates hoar frost
Winter chill indicates hoar frost
Central OtagoJune 17

Fresh banners issue flagged

How might the community express the Teviot Valley’s identity within Central Otago in the form of new street banners in Roxburgh and how might it fund them?
Central OtagoJune 16

Car that plunged into river lost, but driver fine

A search has failed to locate the car that plunged into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam earlier this week, but the driver has been found safe and well.
Car that plunged into river lost, but driver fine
Car that plunged into river lost, but driver fine
Central OtagoJune 15

Driver found safe and well; no plans to recover car

The driver of a car thought to have gone into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam has been found safe and well, but there is no sign of the vehicle.
Driver found safe and well; no plans to recover car
Driver found safe and well; no plans to recover car
NewsJune 15

Search on for vehicle in Clutha

A search is under way for a vehicle believed to be submerged in the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam.
Central OtagoJune 14

Search on for vehicle in Clutha

A search is under way for a vehicle believed to be submerged in the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam.
Central OtagoJune 10

Second reservoir may be part of pumped hydro scheme

A second reservoir to pump water to Lake Onslow without affecting the flow of the Clutha River is being looked at as part of an investigation into a pumped hydro scheme.
Second reservoir may be part of pumped hydro scheme
Second reservoir may be part of pumped hydro scheme
Central OtagoJune 10

Heritage, arts trusts among grant recipients

Community grants totalling more than $140,000 have been approved by the Central Otago District Council to help support a range of activities across the region.