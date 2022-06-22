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Latest
Central Otago
June 22
‘Perfect set-up’ for hoar frost across region
As promised, Central Otago woke to picture postcard-like hoar frost conditions yesterday.
Central Otago
June 21
Hoar frost in Central; temps drop to minus 10
Central Otago woke to hoar frost conditions this morning, while up the road in Omarama the temperature plunged to a bone-chilling -10.9degC.
Central Otago
June 21
Winter chill indicates hoar frost
The shortest day also marked the coldest day so far this winter across Central Otago with conditions ripe for the hoar frosts the region is famed for.
Central Otago
June 17
Fresh banners issue flagged
How might the community express the Teviot Valley’s identity within Central Otago in the form of new street banners in Roxburgh and how might it fund them?
Central Otago
June 16
Car that plunged into river lost, but driver fine
A search has failed to locate the car that plunged into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam earlier this week, but the driver has been found safe and well.
Central Otago
June 15
Driver found safe and well; no plans to recover car
The driver of a car thought to have gone into the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam has been found safe and well, but there is no sign of the vehicle.
News
June 15
Search on for vehicle in Clutha
A search is under way for a vehicle believed to be submerged in the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam.
Central Otago
June 14
Search on for vehicle in Clutha
A search is under way for a vehicle believed to be submerged in the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam.
Central Otago
June 10
Second reservoir may be part of pumped hydro scheme
A second reservoir to pump water to Lake Onslow without affecting the flow of the Clutha River is being looked at as part of an investigation into a pumped hydro scheme.
Central Otago
June 10
Heritage, arts trusts among grant recipients
Community grants totalling more than $140,000 have been approved by the Central Otago District Council to help support a range of activities across the region.
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