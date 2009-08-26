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james.smith@alliedpress.co.nz

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NewsJune 25

Private - Activities Day 2009

Activities Day 2009  
NewsJune 24

Slideshow: Otago Activities Day

Images from James Smith's activities day.
NewsAugust 27

Video: Winter Games 26/08/09

Footage from the Winter Games on Wednesday.
NewsAugust 27

Video: Winter Games 27/08/09

Action and interviews from the Winter Game on Thursday.
TravelJune 30

Otago lads go skiing in Iran

The snow is great and the locals friendly. James Smith insists it is Iran he is talking about.
Otago lads go skiing in Iran
Otago lads go skiing in Iran