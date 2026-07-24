SECTIONS
Jeff Cheshire

Latest

GolfJuly 24

Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends

Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
NationalJuly 23

Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'

New figures show people applying from overseas for United Kingdom citizenship and passports has soared after a change in rules for dual citizens.
Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'
Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'