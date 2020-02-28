SECTIONS
Jeff Cheshire
mariann+jeff@catalyst.net.nz

Latest

NewsFebruary 28

Bumbling Highlanders fall short against Rebels

The Highlanders have come up short in an error-ridden performance against the Rebels in Dunedin tonight.
Bumbling Highlanders fall short against Rebels
Bumbling Highlanders fall short against Rebels
NetballApril 19

Time for the Steel to take charge

As the ANZ Premiership heads into its final stages, Jeff Cheshire looks at the Southern Steel’s run home.
Time for the Steel to take charge
Time for the Steel to take charge
RugbyOctober 14

Wellington awaits Spirit in final

A tougher challenge awaits, but the Otago Spirit can take plenty of confidence out of this one.
Wellington awaits Spirit in final
Wellington awaits Spirit in final
SportMay 1

No serious damage to grounds from recent rain

The seagulls may have enjoyed the city's sports grounds over the past few days, but it is hoped it will be the players back out there on Saturday.
No serious damage to grounds from recent rain
No serious damage to grounds from recent rain
SportMay 1

Top Otago award for Robinson

Holly Robinson has capped a stellar season by claiming the top prize at the Athletics Otago awards.
Top Otago award for Robinson
Top Otago award for Robinson
NewsApril 26

Hammington making role work

Competing with Aaron Smith for game time is no easy task, but Kayne Hammington is making it work.
Hammington making role work
Hammington making role work
SportApril 19

Three golds for Otago swimmers

Three Otago swimmers secured gold medals on day two of the national age group championships in Auckland yesterday.
NewsApril 19

University's early work paying off

University does not seem to have taken notice of any thought this would be a rebuilding year.
University's early work paying off
University's early work paying off
SportApril 19

Think fast, move fast

Moving fast and finding your way around an unfamiliar area are two very different skills.
Think fast, move fast
Think fast, move fast
SportApril 12

Confidence crucial for Ferns: Wilkins

Confidence will be a key factor for the Silver Ferns heading into tomorrow's semifinal, according to one former player.
Confidence crucial for Ferns: Wilkins
Confidence crucial for Ferns: Wilkins