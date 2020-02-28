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Jeff Cheshire
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Latest
News
February 28
Bumbling Highlanders fall short against Rebels
The Highlanders have come up short in an error-ridden performance against the Rebels in Dunedin tonight.
Netball
April 19
Time for the Steel to take charge
As the ANZ Premiership heads into its final stages, Jeff Cheshire looks at the Southern Steel’s run home.
Rugby
October 14
Wellington awaits Spirit in final
A tougher challenge awaits, but the Otago Spirit can take plenty of confidence out of this one.
Sport
May 1
No serious damage to grounds from recent rain
The seagulls may have enjoyed the city's sports grounds over the past few days, but it is hoped it will be the players back out there on Saturday.
Sport
May 1
Top Otago award for Robinson
Holly Robinson has capped a stellar season by claiming the top prize at the Athletics Otago awards.
News
April 26
Hammington making role work
Competing with Aaron Smith for game time is no easy task, but Kayne Hammington is making it work.
Sport
April 19
Three golds for Otago swimmers
Three Otago swimmers secured gold medals on day two of the national age group championships in Auckland yesterday.
News
April 19
University's early work paying off
University does not seem to have taken notice of any thought this would be a rebuilding year.
Sport
April 19
Think fast, move fast
Moving fast and finding your way around an unfamiliar area are two very different skills.
Sport
April 12
Confidence crucial for Ferns: Wilkins
Confidence will be a key factor for the Silver Ferns heading into tomorrow's semifinal, according to one former player.
View more