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Jeff Cheshire
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Latest
Southland
May 5
Stars show pathway for Albion youngsters
Young players at the Albion Rugby Club do not have to look far to see they can make it to the game's highest level.
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Life & Style
January 9
Fans, match day rituals key attractions
Many sports fans support teams that represent their region. But many also have a great love for those from further afield. Jeff Cheshire explains how he came to follow an obscure English football club.
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Football
October 26
Record win for dominant Southern Utd
Southern United’s dominance became evident early and the game was effectively won by halftime.
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Basketball
August 20
Ajax firepower eventually tells in final
Ajax have their crown back.
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Basketball
August 17
Title completes Magic’s perfect season
Perfection came within the Mid City Magic’s reach early in the fourth quarter.
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Basketball
August 15
Mid City Magic favourites as club giants meet again
The chance to complete an unbeaten season awaits the Mid City Magic.
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Basketball
August 13
Ajax to take on Magic in final after Varsity’s reign ended
The stars shone the brightest.
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Basketball
August 10
Late run propels Saints to big dance
The St Kilda Saints will get the final shot at denying the Mid City Magic their perfect season — and a shot at the title in the process.
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Basketball
August 6
Upset wins for Magic, Falcons throw semifinals wide open
Do not pencil in your finalists just yet.
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Basketball
August 3
Bombers leave it late against Lions
The City Rise Bombers found form down the stretch.
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