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Jeff Cheshire
jeff.cheshire@odt.co.nz

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SouthlandMay 5

Stars show pathway for Albion youngsters

Young players at the Albion Rugby Club do not have to look far to see they can make it to the game's highest level.
Stars show pathway for Albion youngsters
Stars show pathway for Albion youngsters
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Life & StyleJanuary 9

Fans, match day rituals key attractions

Many sports fans support teams that represent their region. But many also have a great love for those from further afield. Jeff Cheshire explains how he came to follow an obscure English football club.
Fans, match day rituals key attractions
Fans, match day rituals key attractions
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FootballOctober 26

Record win for dominant Southern Utd

Southern United’s dominance became evident early and the game was effectively won by halftime.
Record win for dominant Southern Utd
Record win for dominant Southern Utd
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BasketballAugust 20

Ajax firepower eventually tells in final

Ajax have their crown back.
Ajax firepower eventually tells in final
Ajax firepower eventually tells in final
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BasketballAugust 17

Title completes Magic’s perfect season

Perfection came within the Mid City Magic’s reach early in the fourth quarter.
Title completes Magic’s perfect season
Title completes Magic’s perfect season
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BasketballAugust 15

Mid City Magic favourites as club giants meet again

The chance to complete an unbeaten season awaits the Mid City Magic.
Mid City Magic favourites as club giants meet again
Mid City Magic favourites as club giants meet again
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BasketballAugust 13

Ajax to take on Magic in final after Varsity’s reign ended

The stars shone the brightest.
Ajax to take on Magic in final after Varsity’s reign ended
Ajax to take on Magic in final after Varsity’s reign ended
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BasketballAugust 10

Late run propels Saints to big dance

The St Kilda Saints will get the final shot at denying the Mid City Magic their perfect season — and a shot at the title in the process.
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BasketballAugust 6

Upset wins for Magic, Falcons throw semifinals wide open

Do not pencil in your finalists just yet.
Upset wins for Magic, Falcons throw semifinals wide open
Upset wins for Magic, Falcons throw semifinals wide open
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BasketballAugust 3

Bombers leave it late against Lions

The City Rise Bombers found form down the stretch.