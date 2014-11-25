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Jeff Harford
jeff.harford@odt.co.nz
Latest
Entertainment
November 25
CD Reviews:: Son Little
Los Angeles-born Son Little (aka Aaron Livingston) debuts with a six-track EP that paints him as a respectful student of blues and soul, majoring in contemporary translation.
Entertainment
August 8
CD Reviews: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
After 40 years in the music industry, the only further element Petty can add to his repertoire is accumulated wisdom.
Entertainment
July 25
CD Reviews: Wagons
Henry Wagons and his band pay a couple of visits to the gates of hell, deal with various devils along the way and drain untold glasses of the hard stuff to gain the requisite Dutch courage to deal with snake-haired women, carousing and consoling in the way that tough men do.
Entertainment
June 27
CD Reviews: Doug Gillard
With contributions to the likes of Guided By Voices, Nada Surf and Death of Samantha under his belt, Brooklyn-based Doug Gillard can point to plenty of evidence of his chops as a guitarist.
Entertainment
May 30
CD review: Nick Mulvey
Nick Mulvey, former percussionist with jazz and ethnic fusion ensemble Portico Quartet, has traded hang drum for acoustic guitar, and along with it the relative anonymity of the instrumentalist for the spotlit realm of the singer-songwriter.
Entertainment
April 18
Occupying its own curious space
Today, any musician contemplating playing every instrument and singing every part on a rock album will be stretched by the task but will at least have unlimited-take digital technology as a safety net.
Entertainment
April 11
CD Reviews: Dan Croll
Liverpool-based Dan Croll has turned the promise he showed as winner of a national Songwriter of the Year award into an opportunity to blend like melted butter into the worldwide stew of friendly-geek performers.
Entertainment
April 11
Exploring the awesomeness of 'Spiderland'
In the age of the single download, Jeff Harford rediscovers the album.
Entertainment
March 28
Partnership made in heaven produces gold
In the age of the single download, Jeff Harford rediscovers the album.
Entertainment
March 21
CD Reviews: Drive-By Truckers
Athens, Georgia's Drive-By Truckers have taken new shape, with Mike Patton recruited as cover for departed bass player Shonna Tucker, and keyboardist Jay Gonzales playing more guitar.
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