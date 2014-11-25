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Jeff Harford
jeff.harford@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentNovember 25

CD Reviews:: Son Little

Los Angeles-born Son Little (aka Aaron Livingston) debuts with a six-track EP that paints him as a respectful student of blues and soul, majoring in contemporary translation.
CD Reviews:: Son Little
CD Reviews:: Son Little
EntertainmentAugust 8

CD Reviews: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

After 40 years in the music industry, the only further element Petty can add to his repertoire is accumulated wisdom.
CD Reviews: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
CD Reviews: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
EntertainmentJuly 25

CD Reviews: Wagons

Henry Wagons and his band pay a couple of visits to the gates of hell, deal with various devils along the way and drain untold glasses of the hard stuff to gain the requisite Dutch courage to deal with snake-haired women, carousing and consoling in the way that tough men do.
CD Reviews: Wagons
CD Reviews: Wagons
EntertainmentJune 27

CD Reviews: Doug Gillard

With contributions to the likes of Guided By Voices, Nada Surf and Death of Samantha under his belt, Brooklyn-based Doug Gillard can point to plenty of evidence of his chops as a guitarist.
CD Reviews: Doug Gillard
CD Reviews: Doug Gillard
EntertainmentMay 30

CD review: Nick Mulvey

Nick Mulvey, former percussionist with jazz and ethnic fusion ensemble Portico Quartet, has traded hang drum for acoustic guitar, and along with it the relative anonymity of the instrumentalist for the spotlit realm of the singer-songwriter.
CD review: Nick Mulvey
CD review: Nick Mulvey
EntertainmentApril 18

Occupying its own curious space

Today, any musician contemplating playing every instrument and singing every part on a rock album will be stretched by the task but will at least have unlimited-take digital technology as a safety net.
Occupying its own curious space
Occupying its own curious space
EntertainmentApril 11

CD Reviews: Dan Croll

Liverpool-based Dan Croll has turned the promise he showed as winner of a national Songwriter of the Year award into an opportunity to blend like melted butter into the worldwide stew of friendly-geek performers.
CD Reviews: Dan Croll
CD Reviews: Dan Croll
EntertainmentApril 11

Exploring the awesomeness of 'Spiderland'

In the age of the single download, Jeff Harford rediscovers the album.
Exploring the awesomeness of 'Spiderland'
Exploring the awesomeness of 'Spiderland'
EntertainmentMarch 28

Partnership made in heaven produces gold

In the age of the single download, Jeff Harford rediscovers the album.
Partnership made in heaven produces gold
Partnership made in heaven produces gold
EntertainmentMarch 21

CD Reviews: Drive-By Truckers

Athens, Georgia's Drive-By Truckers have taken new shape, with Mike Patton recruited as cover for departed bass player Shonna Tucker, and keyboardist Jay Gonzales playing more guitar.
CD Reviews: Drive-By Truckers
CD Reviews: Drive-By Truckers