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Jennifer Hughson
jenniferhughson@odt.co.nz
Latest
Sponsored Content
April 8
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 3
Time is ticking along nicely - getting organised for your wedding is fun but at times daunting. Take a deep breath and let this guide help you as you continue along in all your planning glory.
Sponsored Content
March 18
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 2
So by now you will be able to answer the question that comes after the big 'Congratulations': 'Have you set a date yet?'
Sponsored Content
March 10
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 1
The silly season is upon us and for some couples this may have brought out the romantic in each other and the big proposal has happened: Congratulations! Now how to plan the perfect wedding?
Sponsored Content
January 21
How to pick the perfect wedding flowers
ODT fashion contributor Jennifer Hughson takes the pain out of choosing the perfect wedding flowers.
Sponsored Content
July 9
How to pick the perfect bridal gown
ODT fashion contributor Jennifer Hughson takes the pain out of choosing the perfect bridal gown.
Dunedin
June 6
Photos: Dunedin street style
ODT Online fashion contributors Jennifer Hughson and Jane Pike check out who's wearing what on the streets of Dunedin.
Dunedin
May 24
Photos: Dunedin street style
Jennifer Hughson checks out who's wearing what on the streets of Dunedin.