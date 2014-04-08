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Jennifer Hughson
jenniferhughson@odt.co.nz

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Sponsored ContentApril 8

Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 3

Time is ticking along nicely - getting organised for your wedding is fun but at times daunting. Take a deep breath and let this guide help you as you continue along in all your planning glory. 
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 3
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 3
Sponsored ContentMarch 18

Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 2

So by now you will be able to answer the question that comes after the big 'Congratulations': 'Have you set a date yet?'
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 2
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 2
Sponsored ContentMarch 10

Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 1

&nbsp; The silly season is upon us and for some couples this may have brought out the romantic in each other and the big proposal has happened: Congratulations! Now how to plan the perfect wedding?
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 1
Things to do before you say 'I do' - part 1
Sponsored ContentJanuary 21

How to pick the perfect wedding flowers

ODT fashion contributor Jennifer Hughson takes the pain out of choosing the perfect wedding flowers.
How to pick the perfect wedding flowers
How to pick the perfect wedding flowers
Sponsored ContentJuly 9

How to pick the perfect bridal gown

ODT fashion contributor Jennifer Hughson takes the pain out of choosing the perfect bridal gown.
How to pick the perfect bridal gown
How to pick the perfect bridal gown
DunedinJune 6

Photos: Dunedin street style

ODT Online fashion contributors Jennifer Hughson and Jane Pike check out who's wearing what on the streets of Dunedin.  
DunedinMay 24

Photos: Dunedin street style

Jennifer Hughson checks out who's wearing what on the streets of Dunedin.