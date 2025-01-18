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Jeremy Quinn
jeremy.quinn@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

EntertainmentJanuary 18

Good vibes in Waitati

If the skies have been stubbornly grey this summer, fear not — there’s a vibrant beacon of fun on the horizon.
Good vibes in Waitati
Good vibes in Waitati
The MixAugust 9

The best of the festival

The Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival starts this week and runs until August 25 at The Regent Theatre, showcasing movies and documentaries from around the world. 
The best of the festival
The best of the festival
EntertainmentDecember 27

The top 10... Movies

If 2023 wasn’t the most memorable year for movie-going, there were still pleasures to be had.
The top 10... Movies
The top 10... Movies
SouthlandOctober 10

Dunedin sets scene for elevating performances

Uproar avoids the pitfalls of these types of feel-good stories by always staying believably grounded.
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EntertainmentMarch 31

Where angels fear to tread

The decision by Warner Bros to cancel the release of Batgirl after poor test screenings meant that for a time it was the most expensive unreleased film in history.
Where angels fear to tread
Where angels fear to tread
EntertainmentAugust 7

The weird and the wonderful

Shock, horror ... it’s time for the New Zealand International Film Festival.
The weird and the wonderful
The weird and the wonderful