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Jess Gibson
jess.gibson@starmedia.kiwi

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ChristchurchJuly 15

Cake for breakfast: Friendship club marks 30 years

Members of a Christchurch friendship club tucked into cake for breakfast to celebrate 30 years since the group formed.
Cake for breakfast: Friendship club marks 30 years
Cake for breakfast: Friendship club marks 30 years
ChristchurchJuly 14

Plan to restrict car parking near wharf

Parking problems near a busy Banks Peninsula wharf have sparked a proposal for restrictions in two main parking areas.
Plan to restrict car parking near wharf
Plan to restrict car parking near wharf
ChristchurchJuly 9

Mosque, quake paramedic develops app

A paramedic who was on the frontline for two of Christchurch’s biggest tragedies is using his experience to help first responders during mass casualty incidents.
Mosque, quake paramedic develops app
Mosque, quake paramedic develops app
ChristchurchJuly 9

Maori names added to Banks Peninsula sites

A popular route used to travel between Lyttelton Harbour and central Christchurch has had its traditional Maori name restored.
Maori names added to Banks Peninsula sites
Maori names added to Banks Peninsula sites
ChristchurchJuly 7

Pot holes ‘downright depressing’

Residents of a Christchurch suburb will have to wait until the weather gets warmer before a road badly damaged by a contentious pipeline project can be fixed.
Pot holes ‘downright depressing’
Pot holes ‘downright depressing’
ChristchurchJuly 1

New Redcliffs School in breach of District Plan - report

Part of the new $16 million Redcliffs School has been built in breach of a condition set out in the District Plan.
New Redcliffs School in breach of District Plan - report
New Redcliffs School in breach of District Plan - report
ChristchurchJune 25

Covid scuppers plans for Lyttelton building

A major development planned for Lyttelton has been derailed due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid scuppers plans for Lyttelton building
Covid scuppers plans for Lyttelton building
ChristchurchJune 24

E-scooter fire inside Chch motel unit

A person has been treated for smoke inhalation after an e-scooter caught fire inside a motel unit in Christchurch last night.
ChristchurchJune 24

Two taken to hospital after crash

Two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital after a crash at a busy intersection.
ChristchurchJune 24

Kind gesture to replace stolen memorial seat

A memorial seat that was stolen just before it was to be unveiled will be replaced using money donated by a disbanding Christchurch community group.
Kind gesture to replace stolen memorial seat
Kind gesture to replace stolen memorial seat