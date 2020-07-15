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Latest
Christchurch
July 15
Cake for breakfast: Friendship club marks 30 years
Members of a Christchurch friendship club tucked into cake for breakfast to celebrate 30 years since the group formed.
Christchurch
July 14
Plan to restrict car parking near wharf
Parking problems near a busy Banks Peninsula wharf have sparked a proposal for restrictions in two main parking areas.
Christchurch
July 9
Mosque, quake paramedic develops app
A paramedic who was on the frontline for two of Christchurch’s biggest tragedies is using his experience to help first responders during mass casualty incidents.
Christchurch
July 9
Maori names added to Banks Peninsula sites
A popular route used to travel between Lyttelton Harbour and central Christchurch has had its traditional Maori name restored.
Christchurch
July 7
Pot holes ‘downright depressing’
Residents of a Christchurch suburb will have to wait until the weather gets warmer before a road badly damaged by a contentious pipeline project can be fixed.
Christchurch
July 1
New Redcliffs School in breach of District Plan - report
Part of the new $16 million Redcliffs School has been built in breach of a condition set out in the District Plan.
Christchurch
June 25
Covid scuppers plans for Lyttelton building
A major development planned for Lyttelton has been derailed due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Christchurch
June 24
E-scooter fire inside Chch motel unit
A person has been treated for smoke inhalation after an e-scooter caught fire inside a motel unit in Christchurch last night.
Christchurch
June 24
Two taken to hospital after crash
Two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital after a crash at a busy intersection.
Christchurch
June 24
Kind gesture to replace stolen memorial seat
A memorial seat that was stolen just before it was to be unveiled will be replaced using money donated by a disbanding Christchurch community group.
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