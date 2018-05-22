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Jessica Howard
emailjesshoward@gmail.com

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DunedinMay 22

Pumping up the price of petrol in the South

Petrol prices that have reached record levels in New Zealand mean even higher prices in the South, as distance from main centres pushed the price to almost $2.45 a litre in one Otago town.
Pumping up the price of petrol in the South
Pumping up the price of petrol in the South