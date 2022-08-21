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Jessica Wilson
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Latest
Netball
August 21
Title to College A in upset
College A has spoiled Phys Ed A’s unbeaten season, winning the Dunedin premier final 53-47 on Saturday.
Netball
August 14
Phys Ed A, College A into finals
Phys Ed A and College A are into the Dunedin premier final after winning their semifinals on Saturday.
Netball
August 7
College A too strong for fellow club side
College A proved why it is a potential finals contender in the Dunedin premier competition after beating College Red 70-37 on Saturday.
Netball
July 17
College A back from break, guns blazing
College A emerged from the Dunedin premier A competition’s three-week break firing with a 75-34 win over St Hilda’s senior A on Saturday.
Netball
June 30
Phys Ed C edges Columba
Phys Ed C beat Columba College 47-44 in a closely contested Dunedin premier game on Saturday.
Netball
June 19
Phys Ed B triumphs over Magpies
A strong second quarter helped Phys Ed B beat the Southern Magpies 54-42 in the Dunedin premier competition on Saturday.
Netball
June 12
Columba side’s consistency, depth help it secure win
IT was a battle of the school teams in the premier A competition on Saturday.
Netball
May 29
College game in debut loss to Southern
College Red made its debut in the Dunedin premier A competition on Saturday.
Netball
May 24
Columba promoted to top grade after beating South Pac
Columba College senior A has earned a spot in premier A after beating South Pac 67-41 in a promotion-relegation game last night.
Netball
May 22
School team’s meltdown in the third quarter hands victory to Phys Ed C
Phys Ed C secured its second win in the Dunedin premier A competition this season, beating St Hilda’s 53-34 at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
View more