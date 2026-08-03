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Jim Sullivan
Jim Sullivan
Jim SullivanColumnist

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OpinionAugust 3

How I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse and did

At first I didn’t recognise my visitor but as he stuck out one hand and massaged my shoulder with the other I wondered if he was an old mate I owed money to. Then, I twigged.
How I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse and did
How I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse and did