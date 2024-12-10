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Joan Bishop
joan.bishop@odt.co.nz

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Food & WineDecember 10

Little appetisers pack a colour and flavour punch

Light, airy, crisp and crunchy, these little bread baskets are perfect to have on hand to fill with a variety of toppings.
Little appetisers pack a colour and flavour punch
Little appetisers pack a colour and flavour punch
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Food & WineNovember 26

A fresh take on a fruity classic

This Christmas cake full of dried fruits is probably best left a day before cutting.
A fresh take on a fruity classic
A fresh take on a fruity classic
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Food & WineJune 25

Baby cakes sure to brighten a winter day

Tart, sharp and very citrussy, these baby cakes are an amazing amalgam of flavours that will brighten up any winter day.
Baby cakes sure to brighten a winter day
Baby cakes sure to brighten a winter day
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Food & WineNovember 28

A cake for all seasons

In the busy days leading up to Christmas and the holidays this is such a useful cake recipe to have on hand, writes Joan Bishop.
A cake for all seasons
A cake for all seasons
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Food & WineSeptember 5

Pomegranate packs a punch

These lamb patties, deliciously infused with aromatic spices, fresh thyme and the somewhat surprising addition of pomegranate molasses, are packed with fantastic flavour.
Pomegranate packs a punch
Pomegranate packs a punch
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Food & WineJune 27

Myriad uses for succulent pork

Pork cooked in this way is the most delectably, succulent pork I have ever eaten, writes Joan Bishop. 
Myriad uses for succulent pork
Myriad uses for succulent pork
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Food & WineApril 4

No-yeast cinnamon buns

Wonderfully tasty cinnamon buns packed with a cinnamon and brown sugar filling are big, soft, a little sticky and absolutely delicious.
No-yeast cinnamon buns
No-yeast cinnamon buns
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Food & WineJanuary 24

Chicken bites with creamy herb sauce

Most of us don’t have the luxury of time to devote hours preparing, assembling and cooking long and complicated recipes.
Chicken bites with creamy herb sauce
Chicken bites with creamy herb sauce
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Food & WineNovember 29

Smoked and fresh salmon terrine

A salmon terrine must be the epitome of luxury and is absolutely perfect to serve on Christmas Day.
Smoked and fresh salmon terrine
Smoked and fresh salmon terrine
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Food & WineOctober 11

Cranberry and orange biscotti

These Italian-style fruit and nut biscotti are delectable.
Cranberry and orange biscotti
Cranberry and orange biscotti