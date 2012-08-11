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Joanne Carroll
joanne.carroll@odt.co.nz
Latest
National
August 11
Missing woman 'knew a lot of dangerous people'
Troubling details have emerged about the complicated life of missing woman Rae Portman.
Queenstown
June 21
Creative entertainment at Life Expo
More than 40 wellness and health exhibitors came together at the Life Synergy Expo at the Millbrook Resort yesterday.
National
March 28
ACC claimant's '$1m payout'
The woman at the centre of ACC leak inquiries had already received a million-dollar-plus insurance payout when she demanded an accident compensation benefit.
National
October 9
Friend tells how man slipped to death at waterfall
A man who tried to cling on to his friend before he fell from a waterfall has spoken about his desperate attempts to save him.
National
October 9
Girl, 11, expelled after pulling knife on pupil
An 11-year-old girl has been expelled from school after she pulled a knife on another girl.
Queenstown
May 15
Shania Twain pens a tale of betrayal
Music star Shania Twain has revealed how she put her "heart, soul and dreams" into her New Zealand home near Wanaka - while her husband was having an affair with her friend, his secretary.
Queenstown
August 30
QLDC details $132,000 credit-card bill
The Queenstown Lakes District Council spent $132,461.02 on its single credit card in two years, including a $700 art voucher as a leaving present for former chief executive Duncan Field.
National
August 29
Dairy worker killed on road near Mossburn
A 27-year-old man died when he was hit by a car on State Highway 94, near the Dipton-Castlerock Rd intersection, yesterday morning.
Queenstown
August 29
Minister sidesteps questions
Education Minister Anne Tolley provoked angry reaction when she hit back at about 550 principals opposed to National Standards and refused to stay for questions at a conference in Queenstown yesterday.
Queenstown
August 23
Brady's perspective on wine Central
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