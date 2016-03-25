GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Joe Dodgshun
joe.dodgshun@odt.co.nz
Latest
Travel
March 25
Tourism up in the air
In Paris last year, the world pledged to cut carbon emissions, yet emissions from the global tourism industry keep on growing. Joe Dodgshun tuned in to industry experts to see where the solutions lie.
Travel
February 19
Blat through the Baltics
Vilnius is a green, relaxed and underrated city, one shaking off a tumultuous century to become an attractive European centre of business and culture. Former ODT reporter Joe Dodgshun settled in to experience Lithuanian capital life, a slice of bohemia founded on Frank Zappa, and leaden zeppelins.
Travel
September 29
England's Eden
England's Lake District National Park arguably has all the attractions a New Zealander away from home might wish to find; lakes, ''mountains'', sheep, and formidable pub grub within an easy walk, Former Otago Daily Times reporter Joe Dodgshun finds.
Travel
December 22
Where treetops glisten
During a lengthy European OE, former Otago Daily Times reporter Joe Dodgshun supposed he would spend his Christmases surrounded by snow and winter traditions. Having supposed completely wrong, he journeyed to the clifftop village of Murren, in the Swiss Alps, in search of a white Christmas, just like the ones we never knew.
Travel
September 10
Mirleft's secret left-hand break
An expedition to the surfing attractions of Morocco's southern reaches reveals a raft of empty Atlantic Ocean breaks and delicious Berber hospitality. Former Otago Daily Times reporter Joe Dodgshun discovered the delights of coasting in Mirleft on a surf trip gone awry.
Queenstown
April 15
Queenstown bars: is 42 too many?
Queenstown is undeniably growing. Both visitor and resident numbers are predicted to rise in the coming decades, but to the casual observer, it may seem the boom has already arrived for bars.
Queenstown
March 28
Boardings prompt vow to prosecute 'TSS Earnslaw' trespassers
Managers of Queenstown's historic TSS Earnslaw steamer are sick of curious and drunk night-time intruders boarding the ship - and are promising to prosecute any trespassers.
Queenstown
March 25
New thinking for a changing world
Former prime minister Jim Bolger expounded his views on topics from feeding the world's hungry to moving on from the global economic recession in a talk in the resort last Tuesday night.
Queenstown
March 23
Substation fire cuts power to 2700
More than 2700 Aurora Energy network customers in the Queenstown area had no power for up to an hour and 42 minutes yesterday after a fire broke out at Delta's Queenstown substation.
Queenstown
March 23
Power outage strikes Queenstown
Parts of Queenstown and Arrowtown experienced a major power outage this afternoon after a failed circuit breaker caused a transformer in Delta's Queenstown substation to catch on fire.
View more