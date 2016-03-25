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Joe Dodgshun
joe.dodgshun@odt.co.nz

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TravelMarch 25

Tourism up in the air

In Paris last year, the world pledged to cut carbon emissions, yet emissions from the global tourism industry keep on growing. Joe Dodgshun tuned in to industry experts to see where the solutions lie.
TravelFebruary 19

Blat through the Baltics

Vilnius is a green, relaxed and underrated city, one shaking off a tumultuous century to become an attractive European centre of business and culture. Former ODT reporter Joe Dodgshun settled in to experience Lithuanian capital life, a slice of bohemia founded on Frank Zappa, and leaden zeppelins.
TravelSeptember 29

England's Eden

England's Lake District National Park arguably has all the attractions a New Zealander away from home might wish to find; lakes, ''mountains'', sheep, and formidable pub grub within an easy walk, Former Otago Daily Times reporter Joe Dodgshun finds.
TravelDecember 22

Where treetops glisten

During a lengthy European OE, former Otago Daily Times reporter Joe Dodgshun supposed he would spend his Christmases surrounded by snow and winter traditions. Having supposed completely wrong, he journeyed to the clifftop village of Murren, in the Swiss Alps, in search of a white Christmas, just like the ones we never knew.
TravelSeptember 10

Mirleft's secret left-hand break

An expedition to the surfing attractions of Morocco's southern reaches reveals a raft of empty Atlantic Ocean breaks and delicious Berber hospitality. Former Otago Daily Times reporter Joe Dodgshun discovered the delights of coasting in Mirleft on a surf trip gone awry.
QueenstownApril 15

Queenstown bars: is 42 too many?

Queenstown is undeniably growing. Both visitor and resident numbers are predicted to rise in the coming decades, but to the casual observer, it may seem the boom has already arrived for bars.
QueenstownMarch 28

Boardings prompt vow to prosecute 'TSS Earnslaw' trespassers

Managers of Queenstown's historic TSS Earnslaw steamer are sick of curious and drunk night-time intruders boarding the ship - and are promising to prosecute any trespassers.
Boardings prompt vow to prosecute 'TSS Earnslaw' trespassers
Boardings prompt vow to prosecute 'TSS Earnslaw' trespassers
QueenstownMarch 25

New thinking for a changing world

Former prime minister Jim Bolger expounded his views on topics from feeding the world's hungry to moving on from the global economic recession in a talk in the resort last Tuesday night.
QueenstownMarch 23

Substation fire cuts power to 2700

More than 2700 Aurora Energy network customers in the Queenstown area had no power for up to an hour and 42 minutes yesterday after a fire broke out at Delta's Queenstown substation.
QueenstownMarch 23

Power outage strikes Queenstown

Parts of Queenstown and Arrowtown experienced a major power outage this afternoon after a failed circuit breaker caused a transformer in Delta's Queenstown substation to catch on fire.