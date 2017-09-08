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John Armstrong
JohnA@mailhost
Latest
Opinion
September 8
Lack of vision beginning to hurt English
National’s current performance on the election campaign trail would have to be classified as one of the party’s most confused, insipid and uninspiring showings since ... well, since the last time Bill English was leader of the National Party.
News
October 16
Clark and Key best leaders seen in a 30-year career
Here is a message to the anonymous Herald reader who was so angry with a column I had written that he offered to drive me to the airport on condition I left the country.
National
August 7
Succession must be carefully planned ahead of time
To vary an old joke about very old men marrying very young women, the next leader of New Zealand First may not have even been born yet, let alone reached the voting age.
National
July 24
Voter fatigue may erode National's conference bravado
If this weekend's National Party conference runs true to recent form - and there is no obvious reason why this year's gathering of the clan will depart from that script - it will be so stage-managed that any vitality or vibrancy will have been sucked out of the affair before it has even begun.
National
July 18
National done like a dog's dinner by Labour foray
The National Party might have fooled itself into thinking otherwise, but it was done like a dog's dinner by Labour this week.
National
July 3
State house sell-off planholds many a bombshell
Bill English sure dropped an almighty bombshell in confirming the possibility that hundreds of the country's state houses could end up in Australian hands.
National
June 26
Big question now is whether Colin Craig's brand still cuts it
In the public's mind, Colin Craig's confession that aspects of his relationship with his former press secretary, Rachel MacGregor, were ''inappropriate'' begs only one question: just how inappropriate?
National
June 12
Social service delivery vehicle experiments more radical
Bill English's latest experiment in the delivery of social services to those at the bottom of the socio-economic heap is the most radical yet to emerge from his Beehive laboratory.
National
June 5
Saudi sheep saga has somehow sidestepped scandal status
It was a bribe. It was an under-the-table pay-off. It might have had the title of a ''facilitation payment''. But that was just a poncy name for a bribe.
National
May 29
Greens have to avoid following Alliance down gurgler
What the Greens have to do is reach out from their inner-city metropolitan strongholds and start making connections in the suburbs, provincial cities and rural towns.
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