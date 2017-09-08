SECTIONS
John Armstrong
JohnA@mailhost

Latest

OpinionSeptember 8

Lack of vision beginning to hurt English

National’s current performance on the election campaign trail would have to be classified as one of the party’s most confused, insipid and uninspiring showings since ... well,  since the last time Bill English was leader of the National Party.
Lack of vision beginning to hurt English
Lack of vision beginning to hurt English
NewsOctober 16

Clark and Key best leaders seen in a 30-year career

Here is a message to the anonymous Herald reader who was so angry with a column I had written that he offered to drive me to the airport on condition I left the country.
Clark and Key best leaders seen in a 30-year career
Clark and Key best leaders seen in a 30-year career
NationalAugust 7

Succession must be carefully planned ahead of time

To vary an old joke about very old men marrying very young women, the next leader of New Zealand First may not have even been born yet, let alone reached the voting age.
Succession must be carefully planned ahead of time
Succession must be carefully planned ahead of time
NationalJuly 24

Voter fatigue may erode National's conference bravado

If this weekend's National Party conference runs true to recent form - and there is no obvious reason why this year's gathering of the clan will depart from that script - it will be so stage-managed that any vitality or vibrancy will have been sucked out of the affair before it has even begun.
NationalJuly 18

National done like a dog's dinner by Labour foray

The National Party might have fooled itself into thinking otherwise, but it was done like a dog's dinner by Labour this week.
National done like a dog's dinner by Labour foray
National done like a dog's dinner by Labour foray
NationalJuly 3

State house sell-off planholds many a bombshell

Bill English sure dropped an almighty bombshell in confirming the possibility that hundreds of the country's state houses could end up in Australian hands.
State house sell-off planholds many a bombshell
State house sell-off planholds many a bombshell
NationalJune 26

Big question now is whether Colin Craig's brand still cuts it

In the public's mind, Colin Craig's confession that aspects of his relationship with his former press secretary, Rachel MacGregor, were ''inappropriate'' begs only one question: just how inappropriate?
Big question now is whether Colin Craig's brand still cuts it
Big question now is whether Colin Craig's brand still cuts it
NationalJune 12

Social service delivery vehicle experiments more radical

Bill English's latest experiment in the delivery of social services to those at the bottom of the socio-economic heap is the most radical yet to emerge from his Beehive laboratory.
Social service delivery vehicle experiments more radical
Social service delivery vehicle experiments more radical
NationalJune 5

Saudi sheep saga has somehow sidestepped scandal status

It was a bribe. It was an under-the-table pay-off. It might have had the title of a ''facilitation payment''. But that was just a poncy name for a bribe.
Saudi sheep saga has somehow sidestepped scandal status
Saudi sheep saga has somehow sidestepped scandal status
NationalMay 29

Greens have to avoid following Alliance down gurgler

What the Greens have to do is reach out from their inner-city metropolitan strongholds and start making connections in the suburbs, provincial cities and rural towns.
Greens have to avoid following Alliance down gurgler
Greens have to avoid following Alliance down gurgler