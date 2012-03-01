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John Cossens
john.cossens@odt.co.nz

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RugbyMarch 1

Opinion: ORFU boards and volunteers owed a vote of thanks

An Otago university academic, Rob Hamlin, has lamented the ORFU was not a 'Ltd' rather than an 'Inc' for if it had been people and boards could be held accountable and blame apportioned.