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John Fridd
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Life & StyleJune 30

E-bike just as quick as a car on inner-city commute

E-bikes are an attractive transport option for commuters.
Life & StyleJune 30

E is for assistance

As the cycling world has gone electric, John Fridd has watched on. It was time to put the new machines to the test. 
E is for assistance
E is for assistance
TravelMarch 17

Up hill and down dale

Recently retired and with time on his hands, John Fridd decided to hop on his bike and have a crack at the Cavalcade Push Bike Trail.
Up hill and down dale
Up hill and down dale
The MixJanuary 10

Join in the fun of popular hill circuit

In our series of cycle journeys close to home, John Fridd leads the way from the Gardens Corner to Mt Cargill and back again.
Join in the fun of popular hill circuit
Join in the fun of popular hill circuit
The MixJanuary 9

Country ramble to lonely beach

In the final of a three-part series of cycle journeys close to home, John Fridd leads the way from Milton to Chrystalls Beach, Bull Creek and back again.
Country ramble to lonely beach
Country ramble to lonely beach
The MixJanuary 7

Harbouring cycling ambitions

Dunedin now has a spectacular 12km bike ride around the top of Otago Harbour, from St Leonards to Vauxhall. Part of the top section is on quiet upper port roads, but the rest is on shared paths gradually built around the upper harbour. They can now be linked together to create one big ride. John Fridd gets on his bike.
Harbouring cycling ambitions
Harbouring cycling ambitions
The MixDecember 26

Wakatipu wanderings

The Wakatipu boasts a network of world-class trails suitable for biking, walking and running, the product of more than a decade of work by the Queenstown Trails Trust and spending of $8.2 million to date.
DunedinDecember 29

Roxburgh Dam trail to Lawrence strikes gold

The new Clutha Gold Trail, which winds 73km from the Roxburgh Dam to Lawrence, is expected to draw thousands of cyclists and walkers this summer.
Roxburgh Dam trail to Lawrence strikes gold
Roxburgh Dam trail to Lawrence strikes gold
EntertainmentJune 21

Dopey Armstrong eventually spoke the truth

In 1999, Briton David Walsh watched American Lance Armstrong blitz the field on the hill climbs to win his first Tour de France.
Dopey Armstrong eventually spoke the truth
Dopey Armstrong eventually spoke the truth
EntertainmentMarch 1

Storyteller knows her wheels

When Bella Bathurst wanted a new bike, she took a course and built her own frame.
Storyteller knows her wheels
Storyteller knows her wheels