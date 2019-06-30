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John Fridd
Johnf@mailhost
Latest
Life & Style
June 30
E-bike just as quick as a car on inner-city commute
E-bikes are an attractive transport option for commuters.
Life & Style
June 30
E is for assistance
As the cycling world has gone electric, John Fridd has watched on. It was time to put the new machines to the test.
Travel
March 17
Up hill and down dale
Recently retired and with time on his hands, John Fridd decided to hop on his bike and have a crack at the Cavalcade Push Bike Trail.
The Mix
January 10
Join in the fun of popular hill circuit
In our series of cycle journeys close to home, John Fridd leads the way from the Gardens Corner to Mt Cargill and back again.
The Mix
January 9
Country ramble to lonely beach
In the final of a three-part series of cycle journeys close to home, John Fridd leads the way from Milton to Chrystalls Beach, Bull Creek and back again.
The Mix
January 7
Harbouring cycling ambitions
Dunedin now has a spectacular 12km bike ride around the top of Otago Harbour, from St Leonards to Vauxhall. Part of the top section is on quiet upper port roads, but the rest is on shared paths gradually built around the upper harbour. They can now be linked together to create one big ride. John Fridd gets on his bike.
The Mix
December 26
Wakatipu wanderings
The Wakatipu boasts a network of world-class trails suitable for biking, walking and running, the product of more than a decade of work by the Queenstown Trails Trust and spending of $8.2 million to date.
Dunedin
December 29
Roxburgh Dam trail to Lawrence strikes gold
The new Clutha Gold Trail, which winds 73km from the Roxburgh Dam to Lawrence, is expected to draw thousands of cyclists and walkers this summer.
Entertainment
June 21
Dopey Armstrong eventually spoke the truth
In 1999, Briton David Walsh watched American Lance Armstrong blitz the field on the hill climbs to win his first Tour de France.
Entertainment
March 1
Storyteller knows her wheels
When Bella Bathurst wanted a new bike, she took a course and built her own frame.
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