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John Gibb
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Latest
News
April 5
Clocks change tonight
Time flies, but some unlucky people may also find themselves airborne after falling from ladders or chairs while trying to adjust their wall clocks to daylight saving time this weekend.
Dunedin
April 5
Clocks change tonight, but take care
Time flies, but some unlucky people may also find themselves airborne after falling from ladders or chairs while trying to adjust their wall clocks to daylight saving time this weekend.
The Mix
June 27
Catching the tide as it turns
Retiring Otago Daily Times reporter John Gibb reflects on more than 36 years as a daily newspaper reporter, more than 33 of those years at the ODT.
Dunedin
June 25
Dunedin city most responsive to bird survey
People in Otago and Southland are being encouraged to take part in the latest annual nationwide Garden Bird Survey, which starts today and ends on July 4.
Dunedin
June 25
Private phase for dry moa footprints
Rare and ancient moa footprints, previously on display at Otago Museum, have stepped out of the public gaze so further conservation work can be completed.
Dunedin
June 24
Study reveals harm of lockdown
A study of last year’s main Covid-19 lockdown highlights the need for the wellbeing of young children to be a key focus in future pandemic planning.
Dunedin
June 24
Intrepid dogs’ breakfasts probed
Dunedin researchers have used a laser microscope to shed new light on a century-old dog biscuit used to feed sledge dogs in early Antarctic exploration.
Dunedin
June 24
Dunedin’s volunteers to be recognised with new awards
Volunteer South has launched new-look Dunedin volunteer awards, to replace earlier and discontinued Otago-wide awards.
Dunedin
June 24
Site found for treatment centre
Plans to establish a not-for-profit eating disorder treatment centre have moved much closer to reality through the purchase of a $1.1 million rural property.
Dunedin
June 24
Fire vehicle no longer an ‘orphaned oddity’
A Land Rover handover is looming after previous tensions over ownership of the fire-fighting vehicle have been resolved.
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