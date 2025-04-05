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John Gibb
john.gibb@odt.co.nz

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NewsApril 5

Clocks change tonight

Time flies, but some unlucky people may also find themselves airborne after falling from ladders or chairs while trying to adjust their wall clocks to daylight saving time this weekend.
Clocks change tonight
Clocks change tonight
DunedinApril 5

Clocks change tonight, but take care

Time flies, but some unlucky people may also find themselves airborne after falling from ladders or chairs while trying to adjust their wall clocks to daylight saving time this weekend.
Clocks change tonight, but take care
Clocks change tonight, but take care
The MixJune 27

Catching the tide as it turns

Retiring Otago Daily Times reporter John Gibb reflects on more than 36 years as a daily newspaper reporter, more than 33 of those years at the ODT.
Catching the tide as it turns
Catching the tide as it turns
DunedinJune 25

Dunedin city most responsive to bird survey

People in Otago and Southland are being encouraged to take part in the latest annual nationwide Garden Bird Survey, which starts today and ends on July 4.
DunedinJune 25

Private phase for dry moa footprints

Rare and ancient moa footprints, previously on display at Otago Museum, have stepped out of the public gaze so further conservation work can be completed.
Private phase for dry moa footprints
Private phase for dry moa footprints
DunedinJune 24

Study reveals harm of lockdown

A study of last year’s main Covid-19 lockdown highlights the need for the wellbeing of young children to be a key focus in future pandemic planning.
Study reveals harm of lockdown
Study reveals harm of lockdown
DunedinJune 24

Intrepid dogs’ breakfasts probed

Dunedin researchers have used a laser microscope to shed new light on a century-old dog biscuit used to feed sledge dogs in early Antarctic exploration.
Intrepid dogs’ breakfasts probed
Intrepid dogs’ breakfasts probed
DunedinJune 24

Dunedin’s volunteers to be recognised with new awards

Volunteer South has launched new-look Dunedin volunteer awards, to replace earlier and discontinued Otago-wide awards.
Dunedin’s volunteers to be recognised with new awards
Dunedin’s volunteers to be recognised with new awards
DunedinJune 24

Site found for treatment centre

Plans to establish a not-for-profit eating disorder treatment centre have moved much closer to reality through the purchase of a $1.1 million rural property.
Site found for treatment centre
Site found for treatment centre
DunedinJune 24

Fire vehicle no longer an ‘orphaned oddity’

A Land Rover handover is looming after previous tensions over ownership of the fire-fighting vehicle have been resolved.
Fire vehicle no longer an ‘orphaned oddity’
Fire vehicle no longer an ‘orphaned oddity’