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John Keast
john.keast@ashburtoncourier.co.nz
Latest
Mid Canterbury
November 12
Pipeline to future - growth locked in
Ashburton council has been thanked for its foresight in replacing - ahead of time - a key piece of wastewater infrastructure.
Mid Canterbury
October 14
Shearing stars show how it's done
World champion blade shearer Allan Oldfield battled the heat - and sheep with broken wool - in Le Dorat, France, to become the best in the world.
South Canterbury
October 12
Business owner wins Timaru mayoralty
Business owner Nigel Bowen is a clear winner in the Timaru mayoral contest.
Mid Canterbury
October 12
Ashburton has a new mayor
Ashburton has a new mayor with a candidate who ran an all-or-nothing campaign coming out on top.
Mid Canterbury
September 30
Taste of the island and a trim on the side
Get some kai. Have your hair cut. Check out a sarong.