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John Keast
john.keast@ashburtoncourier.co.nz

Latest

Mid CanterburyNovember 12

Pipeline to future - growth locked in

Ashburton council has been thanked for its foresight in replacing - ahead of time - a key piece of wastewater infrastructure.
Pipeline to future - growth locked in
Pipeline to future - growth locked in
Mid CanterburyOctober 14

Shearing stars show how it's done

World champion blade shearer Allan Oldfield battled the heat - and sheep with broken wool - in Le Dorat, France, to become the best in the world.
Shearing stars show how it's done
Shearing stars show how it's done
South CanterburyOctober 12

Business owner wins Timaru mayoralty

Business owner Nigel Bowen is a clear winner in the Timaru mayoral contest.
Business owner wins Timaru mayoralty
Business owner wins Timaru mayoralty
Mid CanterburyOctober 12

Ashburton has a new mayor

Ashburton has a new mayor with a candidate who ran an all-or-nothing campaign coming out on top.
Ashburton has a new mayor
Ashburton has a new mayor
Mid CanterburySeptember 30

Taste of the island and a trim on the side

Get some kai. Have your hair cut. Check out a sarong.
Taste of the island and a trim on the side
Taste of the island and a trim on the side