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john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz

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North CanterburyMarch 23

Running for the Flying Doctors

Ultramarathon runner David Cartwright is under no illusions about what he will find in Morocco next month.
Running for the Flying Doctors
Running for the Flying Doctors
North CanterburyMarch 23

NC teams Blue Light winners

Teams from Pegasus Bay School and Te Matauru School in Rangiora have won selection to compete in the final of the national Blue Light's Police Competency Test (PCT) Fear Factor competition.
NC teams Blue Light winners
NC teams Blue Light winners
North CanterburyMarch 23

The Happyhire Eats and Beats rock Victoria Park

The Happyhire Eats and Beats music and food festival was held at Victoria Park in Rangiora last Weekend.
North CanterburyMarch 18

Southbrook Touch whistle blowers shine

Southbrook Touch is celebrating the success of its development squad of young referees.
Southbrook Touch whistle blowers shine
Southbrook Touch whistle blowers shine
North CanterburyMarch 18

E-Waste is a growing trend

Numbers of large sized flat screen TVs, consumer printers and home computers are growing at transfer stations as demand for E-waste continues to grow in the North Canterbury.
E-Waste is a growing trend
E-Waste is a growing trend
North CanterburyMarch 17

Summerset village on track

The developers of a Summerset retirement village in Rangiora say they are happy things are slowly falling into place despite the lack of visible progress on site.
Summerset village on track
Summerset village on track
North CanterburyMarch 17

Quality country estate

Quality country estate
Quality country estate
North CanterburyMarch 17

Rainbow police car first in Sth Is

The first South Island-based Rainbow police car went on show in Rangiora over the weekend.
Rainbow police car first in Sth Is
Rainbow police car first in Sth Is
North CanterburyMarch 6

Ravenswood a developing community

Ravenswood continues to grow.
Ravenswood a developing community
Ravenswood a developing community
North CanterburyMarch 4

Keeping fit, moving and enjoying company

Every Monday morning for the past two years a fitness and movement class gets under way at the MainPower Stadium in Rangiora.
Keeping fit, moving and enjoying company
Keeping fit, moving and enjoying company