GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
Latest
North Canterbury
March 23
Running for the Flying Doctors
Ultramarathon runner David Cartwright is under no illusions about what he will find in Morocco next month.
North Canterbury
March 23
NC teams Blue Light winners
Teams from Pegasus Bay School and Te Matauru School in Rangiora have won selection to compete in the final of the national Blue Light's Police Competency Test (PCT) Fear Factor competition.
North Canterbury
March 23
The Happyhire Eats and Beats rock Victoria Park
The Happyhire Eats and Beats music and food festival was held at Victoria Park in Rangiora last Weekend.
North Canterbury
March 18
Southbrook Touch whistle blowers shine
Southbrook Touch is celebrating the success of its development squad of young referees.
North Canterbury
March 18
E-Waste is a growing trend
Numbers of large sized flat screen TVs, consumer printers and home computers are growing at transfer stations as demand for E-waste continues to grow in the North Canterbury.
North Canterbury
March 17
Summerset village on track
The developers of a Summerset retirement village in Rangiora say they are happy things are slowly falling into place despite the lack of visible progress on site.
North Canterbury
March 17
Quality country estate
North Canterbury
March 17
Rainbow police car first in Sth Is
The first South Island-based Rainbow police car went on show in Rangiora over the weekend.
North Canterbury
March 6
Ravenswood a developing community
Ravenswood continues to grow.
North Canterbury
March 4
Keeping fit, moving and enjoying company
Every Monday morning for the past two years a fitness and movement class gets under way at the MainPower Stadium in Rangiora.
View more