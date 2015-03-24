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Latest
Dunedin
March 24
Trio taking on Sky Tower challenge
One thousand one hundred and three steps of pain await a trio of Mosgiel firefighters on May 23.
Dunedin
March 24
Shining a light on the forgotten WW1 soldiers
Mosgiel woman Jan French has made progress on finding photographs for her book on forgotten South Otago soldiers who fought and died in World War 1.
Dunedin
March 22
Harington Pt speed bumps welcomed
The Harington Point Community Society is pleased the Dunedin City Council has decided to install speed bumps in the Otago Peninsula settlement.
Dunedin
March 22
Glutton sucks up street debris
Dunedin's street-cleaner has a new tool in his arsenal to help in his constant battle against grime - a giant vacuum cleaner.
Central Otago
March 21
Sword enthusiasts fighting to be noticed
The sleepy rural town of Naseby was invaded by a group of sword-wielding maniacs last weekend.
Dunedin
March 15
`Cowboy' driving a shock
A South Dunedin woman hopes her near-miss with a dangerous driver might shine a light on the issue of poor driving in the area.
Dunedin
March 14
School reborn as community hub
Three years after it closed, Forbury school is once again a thriving community hub.
Dunedin
March 14
Big task finding`lost' soldiers
Mosgiel woman Jan French is writing a book to commemorate South Otago soldiers who fought and died in World War 1 but whose memories and records have since been forgotten.
Dunedin
February 24
Lost lamb's tale set to aid Indian orphanage
The tale of Meggie the lost lamb is set to raise money to benefit children living in an orphanage in India.
Dunedin
February 8
Rain after long dry causes car crashes
Slipping and sliding on Dunedin's roads is something usually associated with winter but, after a long dry summer, a few drops of rain on the road can be just as dangerous - thanks to a phenomenon known as summer ice.
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