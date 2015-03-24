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Jonathan Chilton-Towle
jonathan@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinMarch 24

Trio taking on Sky Tower challenge

One thousand one hundred and three steps of pain await a trio of Mosgiel firefighters on May 23.
Trio taking on Sky Tower challenge
Trio taking on Sky Tower challenge
DunedinMarch 24

Shining a light on the forgotten WW1 soldiers

Mosgiel woman Jan French has made progress on finding photographs for her book on forgotten South Otago soldiers who fought and died in World War 1.
Shining a light on the forgotten WW1 soldiers
Shining a light on the forgotten WW1 soldiers
DunedinMarch 22

Harington Pt speed bumps welcomed

The Harington Point Community Society is pleased the Dunedin City Council has decided to install speed bumps in the Otago Peninsula settlement.
DunedinMarch 22

Glutton sucks up street debris

Dunedin's street-cleaner has a new tool in his arsenal to help in his constant battle against grime - a giant vacuum cleaner.
Central OtagoMarch 21

Sword enthusiasts fighting to be noticed

The sleepy rural town of Naseby was invaded by a group of sword-wielding maniacs last weekend. 
DunedinMarch 15

`Cowboy' driving a shock

A South Dunedin woman hopes her near-miss with a dangerous driver might shine a light on the issue of poor driving in the area.
DunedinMarch 14

School reborn as community hub

Three years after it closed, Forbury school is once again a thriving community hub. 
School reborn as community hub
School reborn as community hub
DunedinMarch 14

Big task finding`lost' soldiers

Mosgiel woman Jan French is writing a book to commemorate South Otago soldiers who fought and died in World War 1 but whose memories and records have since been forgotten.
Big task finding`lost' soldiers
Big task finding`lost' soldiers
DunedinFebruary 24

Lost lamb's tale set to aid Indian orphanage

The tale of Meggie the lost lamb is set to raise money to benefit children living in an orphanage in India.
Lost lamb's tale set to aid Indian orphanage
Lost lamb's tale set to aid Indian orphanage
DunedinFebruary 8

Rain after long dry causes car crashes

Slipping and sliding on Dunedin's roads is something usually associated with winter but, after a long dry summer, a few drops of rain on the road can be just as dangerous - thanks to a phenomenon known as summer ice.