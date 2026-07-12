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Jonny Turner
jonny.turner@odt.co.nz

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RacingJuly 12

Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins

Considering he was crowned Ascot Park’s best driver over the past year, Mark Hurrell was awfully unpopular on Sunday.
Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins
Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins
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RacingJuly 5

Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’

The Shirley family had plenty to celebrate on a day one of their own was remembered at Ascot Park.
Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’
Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’
RacingJune 26

Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction

After three years of frustration and thousands of kilometres of travel, Hijack is finally heading in the right direction.
Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction
Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction
RacingJune 1

Mor Moonlight shows true worth

There was only one work-on after the real Mor Moonlight cleared out for a dominant win in yesterday’s Silk Road Trotting Series Heat at Ascot Park.
Mor Moonlight shows true worth
Mor Moonlight shows true worth
RacingMay 27

Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset

For a result that few expected, the signs were there before Feta Go Fernco sped to victory at Winton on Sunday.
Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset
Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset
RacingMay 24

Age no barrier for Aveross Majesty

Two very different kinds of trotting milestones were reached at Winton yesterday.
Age no barrier for Aveross Majesty
Age no barrier for Aveross Majesty
RacingMay 17

‘Lovely old horse’ notches up 12th win

Andy Hall played to his strengths to tick off two milestones with victory at Ascot Park yesterday.
RacingMay 7

Shergar breaks through for win at 38th start

The Heyrick family waited almost three years for Shergar to break through to win but his next owners may have to wait only a matter of minutes.
RacingMay 3

Success for Saunders on racing return

Rakadiamonds sidestepped into the passing lane and past her rivals to send trainer Matt Saunders back into the winner’s circle at Winton yesterday.
RacingMay 1

Conditions look suitable for Williamson’s top drives to bounce back

Brad Williamson is hoping for a drastic turnaround from two of his best drives at Winton tomorrow.
Conditions look suitable for Williamson’s top drives to bounce back
Conditions look suitable for Williamson’s top drives to bounce back