GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Jonny Turner
jonny.turner@odt.co.nz
Latest
Racing
July 12
Hurrell guides long shots to Ascot wins
Considering he was crowned Ascot Park’s best driver over the past year, Mark Hurrell was awfully unpopular on Sunday.
SUBSCRIBER
Racing
July 5
Success for family on ‘Dad’s day’
The Shirley family had plenty to celebrate on a day one of their own was remembered at Ascot Park.
Racing
June 26
Winton win shows Hijack heading in right direction
After three years of frustration and thousands of kilometres of travel, Hijack is finally heading in the right direction.
Racing
June 1
Mor Moonlight shows true worth
There was only one work-on after the real Mor Moonlight cleared out for a dominant win in yesterday’s Silk Road Trotting Series Heat at Ascot Park.
Racing
May 27
Feta Go Fernco speeds to upset
For a result that few expected, the signs were there before Feta Go Fernco sped to victory at Winton on Sunday.
Racing
May 24
Age no barrier for Aveross Majesty
Two very different kinds of trotting milestones were reached at Winton yesterday.
Racing
May 17
‘Lovely old horse’ notches up 12th win
Andy Hall played to his strengths to tick off two milestones with victory at Ascot Park yesterday.
Racing
May 7
Shergar breaks through for win at 38th start
The Heyrick family waited almost three years for Shergar to break through to win but his next owners may have to wait only a matter of minutes.
Racing
May 3
Success for Saunders on racing return
Rakadiamonds sidestepped into the passing lane and past her rivals to send trainer Matt Saunders back into the winner’s circle at Winton yesterday.
Racing
May 1
Conditions look suitable for Williamson’s top drives to bounce back
Brad Williamson is hoping for a drastic turnaround from two of his best drives at Winton tomorrow.
View more